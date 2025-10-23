Andy Reid Shares Exciting Forecast for Chiefs Rookie
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium Thursday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
“All right, as far as the injuries go, the guys who won't go today are Kareem Hunt, who has a bone bruise on his knee. He's gonna be okay, but we're him having sit out today. And then Trey (Smith), he's got low-back spasms, and so we'll see; it's getting better. We'll just see how it goes. And then Josh (Simmons), and my update for you would just be, there's communication, and I'm not going to get into all of it. Everything's positive. It's not a negative situation. So, he's taking care of family.”
“Other than that. Look forward to the challenge of playing Washington. And we know they're a good football team, veteran group of players that are good football players, and they've got a head coach that I consider right at the top of his profession at this time. He's as good as anybody, Dan (Quinn). And then he's got good coordinators there. So offensively, defensively, special teams, they've got explosive players. They've got good guys up front, on both sides of the ball.
“And (Marcus) Mariota we know has come in here and won a game, so we get it that he's a good football player, and we don't slight that at all. So we've got a good week of preparation as we go forward here.”
On the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s consideration of Mike Holmgren and Marty Schottenheimer:
“I was very surprised that Mike didn't get in last year. I've said this before, but at the time, I didn't think, when I was working for him, I didn't think anybody did it better than Coach Holmgren. And I still feel that way today, after being a head coach and so on. So, he just had a great feel for the whole thing.
“And then as far as Marty Schottenheimer goes, I had the utmost respect for Marty. I think he's well deserving to be in the Hall of Fame, too. He would go down not only as a great player but also a great coach. A lot of success in his career, at a couple different spots, and phenomenal guy on top of that.”
On the play of guard Mike Caliendo and how he did in place of Trey Smith:
“Yeah, so we've always looked at Mike as a starter. I think all the guys do, coaches do. So, everybody's got the confidence that when he comes in, you just pick up and go. And that's how I feel. That's how I feel about him. I think I'm just speaking for the gang here.”
On the progress of rookie Brashard Smith:
“Yeah, he's done a nice job of picking it up, that position. You got to know the pass game, the run game, and then you have these protections that you've got to take care of. And they get a little crazy. The protection is all different, looks that defenses are throwing at you.
“And then also, as many protections as we have, different types of protection, and he's hung right in there and done a good job. We've been able to give him a little bit more each week in different roles. We're moving him all over the place. I wouldn't see that part changing. We're going to keep utilizing his talents, hard work, the intangible stuff.”
On Kareem Hunt and how the Chiefs have been able to succeed in short-yardage:
“Coach (Andy) Heck, he sets that up and I think the scheme is good. But I also think Kareem has a special feel for that. And Pop, too (Isiah Pacheco). Pop jumped in and he had one nice short-yardage play, too. But as far as the run game goes, Kareem has always had a knack for that, and he's a load on top of that. He’s a big kid.”
On the five snaps with Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice on the same field:
“Yeah, listen, they all contribute and contributed in that game. You've got (Tyquan) Thornton, who also stepped up over the last few weeks, and then JuJu (Smith-Schuster) in the mix. So, you got a load of guys here, and we try to keep them all going, so you can kind of throw fastballs out there the best way you can. And we weren't counting numbers of those three on the field at the same time, but I know when they were out there, it looked good.”
On what he sees in the Commanders’ defense:
“Yeah, that front again. We've played against some crazy fronts here, so it's different than years past. This group is right there. I mean, that front is an explosive bunch, and their pass game, I mean, they’re as good as anybody rushing the passer. So, we'll have our work cut out for that. And then their linebacking crew is good. They've been banged up a little bit on the back end but I think they're starting to get people back, kind of in place where they want.”
On building upon Rashee Rice’s dynamic debut:
“We set out to get him 40 percent (of snaps), around that area, and it came out to 41 percent. So, the way it worked out, he didn't play the fourth quarter -- and probably wanted to -- but I think if you increase it from there, you keep it increasing, he came out feeling good. So, that was a positive. Now he gets another week of practice under his belt, and I think he can keep his numbers going up.”
On how he feels about defensive line depth after the loss of Omarr Norman-Lott and whether defensive end Mike Danna is an option to slide into the interior:
“Yeah, so Mike does. He jumps in there and, I mean, he does now. He gets snaps in there. But he is. He's an option for sure. He's a good football player. I'm okay. I'm good with where we're at, although I thought Omarr was coming on for sure. He’s going to be a good football player after he gets this thing worked on.”
On the play of tackle Jawaan Taylor, and how he’s reduced penalties in recent weeks:
“I think it was just his mindset on things and making sure that he took care of business there. I think he's done a great job with it. I think that’ll continue. Every lineman has one here and there, but you don't want them to stack them up. That's not a good thing. Right now, he's playing real good football, and that's a plus. Even when he was jumping offsides, his numbers were rich as far as win-percentage goes. He’s taken care of that business; he's got something going right now.”
On the play of tackle Jaylon Moore, the continuity in the line:
“Sure, as long as those guys do well, it makes everybody's job a little bit easier. And I mean, none of it's easy, but listen, it helps everybody out. Other people benefit from the line doing well, the quarterback, receivers, running backs. And right now, they're holding their own in there, for sure.”
On how Patrick Mahomes has benefitted from solid offensive-line play:
“Yeah, I think every coach would say that if the line's doing good, you're willing to call certain things, or not call certain things.”
On clarifying that positive communication with Simmons doesn’t change his timeline for return:
“It's been positive. He’s just taking care of business. So, that's the main thing right here. You start, you deal with this; that's what you do, and he’s been very good about communicating.”
