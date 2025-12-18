Why the Chiefs Should Target Newly Declared RB Prospect

The Kansas City Chiefs have a clear need at the running back position for the 2026 campaign. With Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco, and Elijah Mitchell all set to become free agents at season's end, that leaves Brashard Smith as one member of the running back room.

While the Chiefs could easily go into free agency to add an experienced running back, they could easily look into the 2026 NFL Draft to add to the position with a recently declared prospect.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love announced on Instagram that he has decided to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, a move that is likely to please the Chiefs' front office. Below is a portion of his announcement detailing his decision.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"Those who know me best know I'm very direct, so I am going to get straight to the point and share that I have made the decision to declare for the NFL Draft. I know I am prepared for this moment because of the amazing people I have in my life and I want to thank them now. First and foremost, I want to thank God. Without him, none of this would be possible," Love wrote.

"It is with a wealth of gratitude, I will take the many experiences Notre Dame has given me and apply those lessons learned as I move onto the next level. I look forward to representing my family and Notre Dame in the NFL," Love concluded.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love announced he is declaring for the NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/BIAWDZqCNX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2025

About Love

Love has been a growing prospect to keep tabs on during his time at Notre Dame. Just this past season, Love set a new collegiate career high in rushing yards with 1,372, scored 18 touchdowns, and did so in fewer than 200 carries.

On top of that, The Sporting News released and announced that Love was named a Sporting News First-Team All-American, which will only add to his draft stock. Seeing that there hasn't been a Chiefs running back to surpass 1,000 rushing yards since Hunt in 2017, Love could easily be the answer.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; A fan holds up a sign in support for Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

In his career, 433 carries have been recorded, and he's cumulated nearly 3,000 rushing yards, 2,882 to be specific. Projected as a first round draft pick, the Chiefs could be in the market for selecting Love out of Notre Dame, as they currently hold the No. 12 overall pick .

Whether or not the Chiefs decide to use their first round selection on a running back remains to be unknown, but it is an area they need to address in some way, shape, or form.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)