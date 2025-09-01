Arrowhead Report

LISTEN: Cornerback Kristian Fulton Before Monday’s Practice

What Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton said from the locker room Monday at team headquarters.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton spoke from the locker room at team headquarters before Monday’s practice.

On returning from offseason knee surgery and missing most of the preseason:

“It was definitely tough because you can’t really do anything that would get you in shape other than playing the games. So, just trying to do some extra running after practice, then run to the ball consistently after every play.”

On Chargers WR Ladd McConkey:

“Well, we need to know where he's at every play. You know, because he's their No. 1 guy go to guy. So, we know he's going to be the main target for Justin (Herbert). But overall, just a great player. Made a name for himself last year. Obviously, they’re gonna find a way to get him the ball, so just gotta see where he is, point him out, and be on time with our technique.”

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) carries the ball defended by Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On getting his first Steve Spagnuolo game plan:

“Yeah, it's great to see, to see how his mind works. The install that we’ve had from OTAs all the way up until now has been crazy. So just to see him put it all together, sum it down for one team, it's great to see. And I'm excited for the game plan that we do have. I think it's a great game plan; we just got to go out and execute.”

On Trent McDuffie and his ability to switch between outside and slot cornerback:

“Yeah, it's definitely a lot, honestly, you know, because there’s more on his plate, you know, having the know two positions and to be effective at both spots is really, you know, a great, you know, sign for him. You know, great things players you know that can play both positions and not having downward effect. So, I commend Trent for it. And being in the system, you know for a long time, and it helps, you know, kind of like help, allows him to help others, like he's been a big help for me, just learning the defense, helping me with some of those situations.”

On the emotions of playing his former team, the Chargers:

“I’m trying not to have any emotions about it. It’s a business. I understand that it could’ve went either way. But I’m here now and excited to be here and now is the time for me to take the next step.”

