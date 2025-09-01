LISTEN: Cornerback Kristian Fulton Before Monday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton spoke from the locker room at team headquarters before Monday’s practice.
To listen his comments, watch below.
On returning from offseason knee surgery and missing most of the preseason:
“It was definitely tough because you can’t really do anything that would get you in shape other than playing the games. So, just trying to do some extra running after practice, then run to the ball consistently after every play.”
On Chargers WR Ladd McConkey:
“Well, we need to know where he's at every play. You know, because he's their No. 1 guy go to guy. So, we know he's going to be the main target for Justin (Herbert). But overall, just a great player. Made a name for himself last year. Obviously, they’re gonna find a way to get him the ball, so just gotta see where he is, point him out, and be on time with our technique.”
On getting his first Steve Spagnuolo game plan:
“Yeah, it's great to see, to see how his mind works. The install that we’ve had from OTAs all the way up until now has been crazy. So just to see him put it all together, sum it down for one team, it's great to see. And I'm excited for the game plan that we do have. I think it's a great game plan; we just got to go out and execute.”
On Trent McDuffie and his ability to switch between outside and slot cornerback:
“Yeah, it's definitely a lot, honestly, you know, because there’s more on his plate, you know, having the know two positions and to be effective at both spots is really, you know, a great, you know, sign for him. You know, great things players you know that can play both positions and not having downward effect. So, I commend Trent for it. And being in the system, you know for a long time, and it helps, you know, kind of like help, allows him to help others, like he's been a big help for me, just learning the defense, helping me with some of those situations.”
On the emotions of playing his former team, the Chargers:
“I’m trying not to have any emotions about it. It’s a business. I understand that it could’ve went either way. But I’m here now and excited to be here and now is the time for me to take the next step.”
