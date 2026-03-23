Travis Kelce Was All Smiles Receiving Patrick Mahomes’s Phone Call While Signing New Contract

Travis Kelce signed his contract with the Chiefs on Monday to officially mark his return for another season with his longtime team.

The future Hall of Fame tight end visited the Chiefs’ facility in Kansas City to sign the documents, and he had a special guest congratulate him as he was inking his deal—his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is still rehabbing from ACL surgery after the injury ended his 2025 season prematurely, so he FaceTimed his best friend and teammate instead of being there in person. The Chiefs caught the special moment between friends on camera.

“Look who it is! Doggone!” Mahomes said on the phone.

“What’s up 1-5? Patricio!” Kelce replied with a huge smile on his face. “Let’s go, baby. Home sweet home.”

“Home sweet home. Look at the beard, too, man. That man’s ready to go,” Mahomes said. “I just wanted to call and say congrats.”

We weren’t ready to see this duo’s time on the field end, and it doesn’t sound like either player was ready for that partnership to end, either.

Kelce also recorded a video for Chiefs Kingdom after his contract became official. He remains in KC for a 14th season.

“Chiefs Kingdom! Let’s go baby! It’s official,” Kelce said. “Excited for 2026, and just excited to put on the Chiefs uniform in front of you guys again. Let’s get Arrowhead rockin’, baby. We’ll see you guys in a few months.”

Mahomes, Kelce parternship by the numbers

The 2026 season will mark the 10th year Mahomes and Kelce have teamed up since the quarterback was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. They’ve cemented themselves as one of the best quarterback-tight end duos in NFL history in that span.

Notably, the Chiefs won three Super Bowl titles in five total appearances with this duo leading the charge as the faces of the Chiefs’ dynasty for the past decade.

Mahomes took over as Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, and the magic between him and the tight end began right away. In 123 games together thus far, Kelce has caught 753 passes thrown by Mahomes for 8,923 yards and 61 touchdowns, per StatMuse. The duo will add to these numbers during the 2026 season.

Back in November, Mahomes connected with Kelce for a touchdown that made the tight end the Chiefs’ all-time leader in regular-season touchdown scores. He now boasts 85 regular-season touchdowns.

Kelce’s three-year contract with the Chiefs, explained

When it was announced that Kelce would be returning to the Chiefs for the 2026 season, it was reported that he agreed to a one-year deal worth $12 million with up to $3 million in incentives. But, on Monday, it was reported that Kelce signed a three-year, $54 million deal. The extra two years were included in the deal for cap purposes—it doesn’t mean that Kelce will play for another three seasons.

Essentially, this contract gives Kelce the opportunity to retire next June, but he’ll have the opportunity to renegotiate his contract if he chooses to continue playing past 2026. SI’s Albert Breer and Mike Kadlick broke down Kelce’s contract in more depth here.

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