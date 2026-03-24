3 Cornerbacks Chiefs Should Target in NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are only two years removed from playing in their third consecutive Super Bowl. Times have changed since then, as the franchise is in a retooling period, especially at cornerback, following the trade of Trent McDuffie and the loss of Jaylen Watson to free agency.

This puts the Chiefs' cornerback room in a tough spot, with a lack of depth and proven talent outside of Kristen Fulton and free-agent signee nickel Kader Kohou. The group needs more depth and complementary players, and this year's NFL Draft provides a solid pool to choose from at cornerback. Here are three cornerback prospects the Chiefs should target with the draft in less than 30 days.

Will Lee III, Texas A&M Aggies

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When looking for systematic fits in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, you want cornerbacks who can thrive in man coverage or play on an island in press. That is a near-must for any outside defender, whether they are playing on the boundary or in the field.

Lee is an intriguing early Day Three cornerback who fits what the Chiefs want to do on the outside. He's a physical in press-man coverage with the size and length to thrive on an island, using heavy hands to jolt receivers at the line of scrimmage and disrupt timing and rhythm within a passing concept. While Lee will need to learn how to be a much better run defender, the former Kansas State transfer is a promising prospect.

Chris Johnson, San Diego State Aztecs

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) defends against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

One thing Spagnuolo loves to do is move his secondary pieces around for the ultimate disguises pre- and post-snap. That means the defender will need some semblance of versatility to play inside and out at the next level. Look no further than San Diego State's Johnson, who has become a pre-draft favorite for many in the online community.

Johnson can play inside-out, provide special teams abilities, and is as good a mirror in man coverage as you'll find in this class. He posted elite production this past season and was a standout at the Senior Bowl two months ago.

Mansoor Delane, LSU Tigers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I think there needs to be a train of thought around the possibility of a cornerback with the Chiefs' first pick. The one cornerback I view as a perfect fit in Spagnuolo's defense might be too high of a choice inside the first 10 selections.

Delane is arguably the best man defender in the draft, with stout technique in press and off-man coverage, where he can thrive on islands. He matches that with excellent short-area closing speed that allows him to be a ball hawk, and he has shown outstanding skills in this regard. If general manager Brett Veach loves the talent, don't be surprised if he is in play at No. 9 overall or in a trade-back scenario.