How Rare Chiefs Shutout Serves as Shoutout
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Because Steve Spagnuolo cares more about points allowed than any other number, his feet might not have touched the Arrowhead grass as he left the field Sunday.
The Chiefs’ defensive coordinator -- the only coordinator in NFL history to win four Super Bowls -- pitched his own Fall Classic against the Raiders, a 31-0 shutout. It marked the mad scientist’s second such game as a coordinator or head coach, his first since Dec. 16, 2012, when the Saints blanked Tampa Bay at the Superdome, 41-0.
Then the New Orleans defensive coordinator, he foiled the Bucs with five takeaways. Sunday, however, was much different. Take it from Andy Reid, whose Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes over the final 17 minutes.
Chiefs' last pass came with 2:41 left in thrid quarter
The quarterback’s incompletion intended for Hollywood Brown just before Harrison Butker’s third-quarter field goal was the Chiefs’ final pass attempt of the game.
“Anytime you can have a kind of a win like that,” Reid said, “fourth quarter like that, where you can run the ball every snap, at this level, it's a good thing. I appreciate the energy that most, by just the guys, their whole frame of mind, was solid.”
Pasta and meatballs on tap
And as a result, defensive tackle Chris Jones is anticipating a solid meal – from Spagnuolo’s wife, Maria.
“Yeah, I told him everybody should have pasta,” said Jones, who registered his second sack of the year. “His wife makes pasta. So, I think, granted, this is his first shutout. His wife should make pasta for everybody.”
And as they celebrate over those carbs, they can look back on a truly historic defensive effort – not just in Chiefs history. According to Josh Dubow, the Chiefs held Las Vegas to 30 offensive plays, the second-fewest by an NFL team in the Super Bowl era.
The only defense that held an opponent to a lower number was the Steelers against the Browns (28 plays) in 1999, Cleveland’s first game as an expansion franchise. It must've been sweet satisfaction for Spagnuolo, who interviewed for the Raiders' head-coach vacancy this past offseason.
People are taking note of the Chiefs’ defense, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” he said after the game. “It gives me confidence I can make some of the throws that I try to make sometimes because I know that the defense is going to get stops. At the same time, I have to be smart in certain situations, and in the second half I think you saw that.
“Once you get the lead, you know that they’re going to shut the door. Be smart but be aggressive. But they’re playing at a high level as well so we got to keep building.”
Three first downs, 95 total yards
Spagnuolo’s unit also allowed three first downs, fewest ever by a Chiefs defense in a single game (previous record was five, Dec. 7, 1997, at home in a 30-0 win over the Raiders).
Las Vegas totaled only 95 net yards of offense, just the fourth time in Kansas City franchise history a team held an opponent under 100, the first time since Dec. 7, 1997 in a win over the Raiders (93 yards). The Chiefs held the Seattle Seahawks to 89 yards on Dec. 24, 1995, and limited the Boston Patriots to 82 yards on Sept. 21, 1969.
