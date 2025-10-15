Why Trent McDuffie & Co. Should Be Raising Eyebrows at Sunday’s Referee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Clete Blakeman gets the unenviable assignment. He’s the NFL’s first referee to do a Chiefs game since a study by the UTEP college of business concluded that officials helped Kansas City win and improve its franchise value and marketability at higher rates than other teams.
Apparently, UTEP didn’t watch Kansas City’s Oct. 6 loss at Jacksonville, where 13 Chiefs penalties handed the Jaguars a win. But that’s water under the bridge.
Road teams drawing far more flags with this crew
What’s relevant when the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) visit the Chiefs (3-3) in an AFC West showdown on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) is that most of flags thrown by Blakeman’s crew this season have gone against road teams.
In five games this season, Blakeman has penalized road teams 37 times for 304 yards, according to NFLPenalties.com. Home teams, meanwhile, have received only 27 penalties for 238 yards with his crew.
In 2025, false start and offensive holding are the crew’s most common fouls (11 times each), but nine of those 11 holding calls have gone against visiting teams.
Last two Chiefs games were memorable
And, as serendipity would have it, the last time Blakeman’s crew did a Chiefs game was the 2024 AFC championship at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City’s 32-29 win over Buffalo.
In that contest, the crew made three controversial calls, most memorable of which was spotting Josh Allen’s fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak short of the line to gain. The crew also awarded Xavier Worthy a catch on a play nearly intercepted by Cole Bishop. And, officials picked up a late flag for defensive pass interference.
A former quarterback for Tom Osborne at Nebraska, Blakeman's prior Chiefs assignment wasn’t a great day at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the Christmas 2023 game, when the Raiders beat Kansas City 20-14. It marked the Chiefs’ last loss of the season. They rebounded to win six straight, including Super Bowl 58 over the 49ers.
Incidentally, that game also marked the last time Blakeman was assigned to a Raiders game. While total flags were evenly split between the teams, the Chiefs were hit with offensive holding twice, one by each tackle (Jawaan Taylor and Wanya Morris). Travis Kelce (offensive) and L’Jarius Sneed (defensive) also received pass-interference penalties.
Defensive pass interference
And speaking of DPI, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Nohl Williams and the rest of the Chiefs’ secondary should note that this crew in five games has averaged 1.4 defensive pass interference calls. What’s more, Blakeman’s group has nailed individual players for multiple flags on two occasions.
In New England’s Sept. 21 loss to Pittsburgh, Patriots cornerback Alex Austin was hit with both pass interference and defensive holding while in coverage.
And in Blakeman’s last game, the Giants’ Thursday night upset of the Eagles Oct. 9, Philadelphia cornerback Kelee Ringo picked up flags for both illegal contact and defensive pass interference.
