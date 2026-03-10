Three Observations for Chiefs from the First Day of Free Agency

The de facto first day of free agency did not disappoint, as there were several ground-breaking deals around the league. That included the Kansas City Chiefs landing one of the most-discussed free agents, which we will get into shortly.

Free agency has just begun, with multiple notable players still available on the open market, but let's take a look at the inaugural day of player movement in the NFL and provide a few observations that pertain to the Chiefs.

Kansas City's Offensive Philosophy Will Shift

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Obviously, the biggest news of the day for the Chiefs was their ability to land Super Bowl LX MVP, running back Kenneth Walker III . The 25-year-old running back was the top free agent at his position, and Kansas City wasted no time pouncing on the opportunity to revamp the backfield in one swoop.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs inked the star running back to a three-year, $45 million contract with a base salary of $14.35 million per season, and includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed. That is a steep price to pay, but considering that Travis Etienne, who is two years older than Walker III, signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, it is a well-worth investment by Kansas City.

This year's running back class in the draft is underwhelming outside of Jeremiyah Love, who has been heavily linked to the Chiefs, but based on recent rumors, it seems that the Notre Dame running back won't even make it to No. 9.

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Walker's impact on Kansas City's offense will be apparent next season. In 2025, the 5-foot-8, 211-pound running back totaled 33 10+ yard rushes, which was the sixth-most in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' running backs last season compiled 22 rushes for 10+ yards, which ranked 31st in the NFL. Adding an explosive element to the rushing attack was a priority for General Manager Brett Veach, and that is evident by the money invested and the type of player Kansas City identified as the solution to their backfield.

Lastly, the vast difference in how the Chiefs utilized their running backs out of the backfield last season compared to how Walker III was utilized is also a sign of a seismic shift in how Kansas City will operate in the running game.

Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combined for 125 carries on RPO calls last year.



Kenneth Walker: 14.



The Chiefs are changing who will be running the football — and in turn, ideally, how they’re running the football.https://t.co/I95K9K2H52 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) March 9, 2026

Expect Kansas City to operate a lot more from under center, and with Patrick Mahomes coming off a major knee injury, this would be the correct adjustment made by the Chiefs. 2026 may look different in Kansas City, but change can be good for an offense that has leaned into the passing game too often.

Chiefs' Secondary Took a Major Hit

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates with teammates Jaylen Watson (35) and Trent McDuffie (22) after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was assumed that Kansas City would lose the majority of its starting secondary from last season in free agency, but now that it is a reality, the void in that department is apparent. The Chiefs traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams last week for a haul of draft picks, including a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), Jaylen Watson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams, and Bryan Cook signed a three-year, $40.25 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Veach and the front office have been masterful in drafting cornerbacks and safeties, and that will be even more crucial this year.

The Raiders Could be the Surprise Team in 2026

Las Vegas entered Monday with over $120 million in cap space, and it was evident by its activity.

Raiders’ additions today:



🏈C Tyler Linderbaum: 3-years, $81M

🏈LB Quay Walker: 3-years, $40.5M

🏈LB Nakobe Dean: 3-years, $36M

🏈WR Jalen Nailor: 3-years, $35M

🏈Kwity Paye: 3-years, $48M

🏈CB Eric Stokes: 3-years, $30M

🏈DE Malcolm Koonce: 1-year, $11M

🏈Trade for CB Taron… https://t.co/CIAPDjQNyY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Before you knock the Raiders for overspending, take a look at the positions that they addressed. Linderbaum was the best offensive lineman on the market, Paye has been a productive pass rusher, who will help replace the void left by Maxx Crosby, and landing Dean for $12 million per season is also good business.

Las Vegas still has work to construct a playoff-contending roster, but the foundational pieces are there, and with the No. 1 pick, which will be Fernando Mendoza, and the No. 14 pick, plus additional money to spend, the Raiders could be a sneaky-good team in 2026.