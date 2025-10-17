Why Chiefs Are Somehow Immune to Surge in Blocked Kicks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The last time the Chiefs hosted a Sunday noon game at Arrowhead Stadium, Leo Chenal saved the day.
It was Nov. 10 last season. Broncos kicker Wil Lutz lined up for a 35-yard field goal but the Chiefs’ linebacker pancaked the left tackle and laid out into the path of the kicker’s trajectory. With no time on the clock, Chenal preserved a 16-14 Kansas City win.
Rookie got team's first block
Three weeks ago at MetLife Stadium, Ashton Gillotte broke through to block an extra-point attempt by Giants’ backup kicker Jamie Gillan. But, knock on wood, those are the only two blocks in which the Chiefs have been involved recently.
“You work on protection,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday. “I mean, we've had some issues where, looked like we had some leakage. And we've got lucky a couple times.”
Whether lucky or good, the Chiefs have somehow been immune to the scourge of blocked kicks this season. According to Warren Sharp, the 15 combined blocked field goals and extra points across the NFL this year are the most through Week 6 since 2009.
The last time
The last time the Chiefs allowed a blocked kick was Jan. 1, 2023, vs. Denver, Harrison Butker’s 51-yard field-goal attempt.
“You just got to nip it in the bud,” Toub said. “When you see a problem happening, you got to correct it. And that's what you do.
“And then Butker, he does a good job getting that ball up. So, if you do have a leakage, he can clean it up by how high he hits the ball. So, that helps as well.”
The other factor in block prevention, Toub added, is the speedy motion of punter Matt Araiza, which also shaves milliseconds off opponents’ ability to block the left-footer.
It’s been even longer since the Chiefs allowed a blocked punt, nearly six years. It was Dec. 8, 2019, at New England. The last time a Kansas City player blocked an opponent punt was Damien Williams against Colquitt’s brother, Britton, Nov. 4, 2018, at Cleveland.
The Raiders, on the other hand, are painfully familiar with blocked kicks. Just three weeks ago at Allegiant Stadium, they sustained their own Leo Chenal moment when Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell blocked Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard attempt with 38 seconds left. Chicago escaped with a 25-24 victory.
Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve located your free destination for the best news and info; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on blocked kicks by visiting our Facebook page (here).