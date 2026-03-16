Ranking Chiefs’ Biggest Roster Departures This Offseason
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The Kansas City Chiefs' roster will experience a ton of turnover heading into next season, as the team entered the offseason with glaring needs, but not enough resources to completely address all of the needs.
Because of that, the Chiefs have been forced to move on from several players on both sides of the ball via trades or allowing them to walk in free agency.
Here are the top five losses for Kansas City across the last few weeks, leading up to the draft, which opens next month.
1. Trent McDuffie
The two-time All-Pro cornerback was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible for a contract extension. Unfortunately, the Chiefs could not afford to make McDuffie the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Instead, Kansas City dealt the 25-year-old cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple picks, including a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29).
Los Angeles would sign McDuffie to a four-year, $124 million extension, which included $100 million fully guaranteed.
2. Jaylen Watson
Watson, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the league. General Manager Brett Veach has a knack for finding defensive backs late in the draft, which is why the Chiefs allowed the 27-year-old cornerback to depart in free agency.
Nonetheless, Watson leaving Kansas City will prove to be a major loss for the defense, who will go through major reconstruction in the coming weeks.
3. Bryan Cook
The 27-year-old safety is another player from the 2022 draft class who has transformed into a formidable defensive back. Kansas City's defense was the major factor in the team's ability to win two more Super Bowls after trading Tyreek Hill.
Cook signed a three-year, $40.25 milion contract with the Cincinatti Bengals in free agency, returning to his home college state.
4. Leo Chenal
Kansas City is hoping to replicate its success from the 2022 draft class in next month's draft, and Chenal was another product of that class. The 25-year-old was a tackling machine for the Chiefs in his four-year stint in Kansas City, and he will be a great addition for the Washington Commanders.
Chenal signed a three-year, $24.75 million contract with the Commanders last week.
5. Jawaan Taylor
While Taylor has been one of the most penalized players in the league since signing with the Chiefs in 2023, it does leave questions on the right side of the offensive line. Kansas City should be given benefit of the doubt to figure out this issue, based on its impressive track record.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.