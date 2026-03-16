Ranking Chiefs’ Biggest Roster Departures This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs' roster will experience a ton of turnover heading into next season, as the team entered the offseason with glaring needs, but not enough resources to completely address all of the needs.

Because of that, the Chiefs have been forced to move on from several players on both sides of the ball via trades or allowing them to walk in free agency.

Here are the top five losses for Kansas City across the last few weeks, leading up to the draft, which opens next month.

1. Trent McDuffie

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The two-time All-Pro cornerback was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible for a contract extension. Unfortunately, the Chiefs could not afford to make McDuffie the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Instead, Kansas City dealt the 25-year-old cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple picks, including a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29) .

Los Angeles would sign McDuffie to a four-year, $124 million extension, which included $100 million fully guaranteed.

2. Jaylen Watson

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) returns an interception against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Watson, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the league. General Manager Brett Veach has a knack for finding defensive backs late in the draft, which is why the Chiefs allowed the 27-year-old cornerback to depart in free agency.

Nonetheless, Watson leaving Kansas City will prove to be a major loss for the defense, who will go through major reconstruction in the coming weeks.

3. Bryan Cook

Bengals safety Bryan Cook speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 27-year-old safety is another player from the 2022 draft class who has transformed into a formidable defensive back. Kansas City's defense was the major factor in the team's ability to win two more Super Bowls after trading Tyreek Hill.

Cook signed a three-year, $40.25 milion contract with the Cincinatti Bengals in free agency, returning to his home college state.

4. Leo Chenal

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City is hoping to replicate its success from the 2022 draft class in next month's draft, and Chenal was another product of that class. The 25-year-old was a tackling machine for the Chiefs in his four-year stint in Kansas City, and he will be a great addition for the Washington Commanders.

Chenal signed a three-year, $24.75 million contract with the Commanders last week.

5. Jawaan Taylor

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) helps up quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Taylor has been one of the most penalized players in the league since signing with the Chiefs in 2023, it does leave questions on the right side of the offensive line. Kansas City should be given benefit of the doubt to figure out this issue, based on its impressive track record.