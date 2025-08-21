Arrowhead Report

WATCH: Linebacker Leo Chenal’s Wednesday Press Conference

What Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal said after Wednesday’s practice.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal spoke Wednesday in advance of his club’s preseason finale Friday at home against the Chicago Bears.

To view his comments, watch below.

Q: On Travis Kelce and getting his signed jersey following the blocked kick against Denver.

CHENAL: “Yeah, man. He’s a special dude. When you talk about the greats but also being a great person – it’s an honor even being his teammate, and to call him a friend is pretty cool, too. And then having that memory that I’ll share with my family for generations to come is huge and something I’ll always look back and smile on.”

Q: Even though these are preseason games, do you want to have a better showing this week than you did in Seattle?

CHENAL: “Oh yeah. The whole team felt it. Coaches, players, all of us are pretty upset with ourselves following that game. The best we can do is remember how we felt after that game and prepare ourselves best as we can here and have some good momentum going forward.”

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: How do you see your role expanding after training camp this year?

CHENAL: “I got a decent amount of opportunity last year, and maybe it’s some more situations regarding the quarterback – spying the quarterback. I personally need to do a lot better job of getting to the quarterback when I’m put in those positions on the edge, or whatever.  Because they trust me; they want me to be out there, but they want to be able to say like, ‘Ok, if we’re going to take out an edge rusher that we trust, is he going to do just as good or better?’ So that’s something that I’ve really pushed myself on and taken that into account.”

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs on field against the Denver Broncos prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

