Chiefs Lose Leo Chenal — So What is Next

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense continues to be decimated in free agency, with linebacker Leo Chenal signing with the Washington Commanders.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the 25-year-old linebacker is signing a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Commanders. Kansas City was not expected to retain the 2022 third-round pick, but it is another starter from last season's defense that will be playing elsewhere in 2026.

Chenal's Impact

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chenal's production speaks for itself, and earlier this offseason, PFF conducted a list of the top players entering free agency this offseason, and the Wisconsin product found himself near the top of the list.

Per PFF, "Chenal has never logged 600 or more defensive snaps in a season, but he has earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his four NFL seasons. At 25, he remains young enough to offer developmental upside and brings versatility as a blitzer, having generated 48 total pressures since 2022."

In his four seasons with the Chiefs, Chenal totaled 193 tackles, 28 pressures, and seven sacks, and has demonstrated to be sturdy against the run. His speed allows him to chase down opposing running backs, even if he is on the opposite side of the play. His versatility has been a major factor in his success with Kansas City, and he will now look to replicate that for the Commanders.

What Does This Mean for the Chiefs

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the first half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chenal's departure does hurt, but Kansas City still has Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, and Jeffrey Bassa in the fold. Tranquill has been mentioned as a cap casualty throughout the offseason, as the Chiefs could open up $6 million in cap space by releasing the linebacker before June 1. However, that has yet to happen, and with Tuesday's news, that is less likely to occur.

With the amount of turnover on the defensive side of the ball, general manager Brett Veach could feel inclined to ride out the final year of Tranquill's contract. Meanwhile, Bolton is going nowhere, as the 26-year-old linebacker is a $19.25 million cap hit next season. Bassa will most likely step into a regular rotation player in 2026, as Chenal is no longer a part of the picture.

This offseason is reminiscent of 2022, when Veach overhauled the defense with several newcomers through free agency and the draft. With nine picks and still nearly $20 million in cap space, expect the Chiefs to invest heavily in the defense in the coming weeks.