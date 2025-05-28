This Chiefs Position Group Ranks Near the Top of NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs started the offseason with the potential of losing linebacker Nick Bolton, but instead, they wisely did what it took to retain the veteran. Kansas City signed Bolton to a sizable contract extension earlier this offseason, tying him to the franchise for the foreseeable future.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 32 linebackers in the National Football League in different tiers, with two Chiefs linebackers making the list. Bolton was ranked 13th in the fourth tier of linebackers, confirming his place as one of the best linebackers in the league.
"Even after a down season in 2024, Bolton signed a $45 million extension with the Chiefs, signaling their unwavering belief in his ability. At just 25 years old, Bolton has plenty of potential to go with four years of experience. His prowess as a run defender is his calling card, as he owns the 12th-highest run-stop rate (9.0%) since he came into the league," Cameron said.
"If he can maintain that level of play versus the run while taking a step forward as a coverage defender, he can make the jump into the top 10."
After only a few seasons, Cameron also listed Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal as one of the top linebackers in the league. Chenal has registered at least 60 tackles each of the last two seasons and looks to take the next step this upcoming season, as the Chiefs will likely depend on him more.
Cameron ranked Chenal as the 18th-best linebacker in the league, placing him in the same tier as Bolton. Statistically, Kansas City has two of the best linebackers in the league, and another productive season by Chenal will likely move him up the charts next offseason.
"At just 24 years old, Chenal has proven to be one of the NFL’s premier run-stuffing linebackers, having posted a 90.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two seasons. However, he remains a part-time defender who played just over 500 snaps in 2023 and 2024, due to his struggles in coverage," Cameron said.
"Improvements in 2024 may point to an expanded role this season, which could push Chenal further up the list."
