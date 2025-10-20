Chiefs’ Statement Win Over Raiders: A Breakdown
Below is a partial transcript from head coach Andy Reid discussing several things ahead of the Raiders game.
Q: On Raiders, Maxx Crosby.
REID: “He’s (Maxx Crosby) a heck of a competitor, and he’s 100 miles an hour every play. I’m sure he’s
that way in practice (chuckles). He just goes and goes. He and Patrick (Mahomes) I think are friends
actually, and they just compete against each other. And that’s the beauty of this sport, you have an
opportunity to do that. He’ll be there for sure.”
Q: Has it surprised you how fast the offensive line has gelled together?
REID: “I thought just snaps were important, game snaps. I mean, when you can work it in training camp, you can do all of – it’s important for that, but that just builds a foundation. You’ve got to get in and play and see the different looks, and that’s helped these guys. Communication, which Creed (Humphrey) does a great job of. Creed is a transmitter there. He’s (Creed Humphrey) going to get the right side and the left side coordinated and does a great job of it.”
Q: How excited are you for Rashee Rice to be back, and will there be any offensive plays surrounding him?
REID: “Yeah, it’s great to have him (Rashee Rice) back. But he is fresh here. So, we will see how he does, he’s a good football player. As a coach, I always welcome that. We just want to get him back in the swing here (and) see how he does.”
Q: How refreshing is it for you to see that wide receiver room is cheering for one another?
REID: “Well, particularly at that position because there is so many of them (wide receivers). There is one ball, and somebody isn’t going to get it every – the four of them aren’t going to get it every snap. They’ve got to check that ego at the door, and I appreciate that. Then when they do get opportunities, I appreciate the way they handle that, too; they’re good football players. Hollywood (Brown) did have a really good game, and he’s made a couple – the last two weeks or so he’s made some catches that were really incredible catches. Tough kid, too. He’s not very big. He’s tougher than shoe leather.”
