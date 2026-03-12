The Chiefs Come Out as the Biggest Losers in the Raiders-Ravens Saga

This offseason and free agency period have been one of the most eventful in recent memory, with shocking head-coaching firings and player movement like the league has never seen. One of the biggest spenders and active teams in free agency has been the Las Vegas Raiders, as Klint Kubiak is picking up where he left off with the Seattle Seahawks.

One of the biggest trades this offseason was their decision to deal Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. It set the NFL world ablaze, and then blew it up even further when the Ravens backed out of the trade. How were the Kansas City Chiefs impacted by this entire fiasco?

Biggest Losers

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Initially, every quarterback in the AFC West rejoiced to have Crosby out of the division. He's the heart and soul of the Raiders' defense, and without him, they become a much less intimidating unit. The Ravens are a threat to the Chiefs, and adding Crosby would've made their defense that much better, but at least they're not guaranteed to face him twice a season.

Once free agency kicked off, the Raiders made the most of their league-leading cap space and signed a multitude of impactful free agents on both sides of the ball. Fernando Mendoza is stepping into a situation that is now more competitive, and if he's at all competent in his rookie season, the Chiefs cannot take them lightly.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The worst-case scenario for the Chiefs would've been this trade being rescinded, and that's exactly what happened. What's even worse is that the Ravens still acquired a star pass-rusher in Trey Hendrickson, who's under contract for the next four years.

However, the reason why the Chiefs are the biggest losers is that it doesn't look like the Raiders are going to trade Crosby. He's going to remain a Raider next season, which adds one of the most dynamic edge rushers in the NFL to a defense that added the best linebackers on the market. They also bolstered their secondary, and Rob Leonard's promotion to defensive coordinator ensures they'll be as tenacious as ever.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The only silver lining for the Chiefs is that the Cincinnati Bengals are less of a threat with Hendrickson's departure, but should they be concerned about a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2022 in the first place?