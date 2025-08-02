NFL Hall of Famer Sends Message to Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs ended last season on a sour note, and it has lingered with them as they entered training camp. The world knows the Chiefs got stomped by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, so much so that some believe that Kansas City will take a step back this season.
The AFC West has been the Chiefs' division to lose for nearly a decade, and as they look to win the division for the tenth straight time, the competition has increased. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos have both been debated when discussing who will dethrone the Chiefs this season. Not to mention, the Las Vegas Raiders could also be a threat if not taken seriously.
However, just because recency bias sits in the mind of those who doubt the Chiefs, it's still hard to count them out when they have some of the best players in the National Football League. Not to mention that head coach Andy Reid has been the cornerstone to the franchise's success, and he hasn't gone anywhere.
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined analyst Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Chiefs' outlook for the upcoming season. In the mind of Irvin, the Chiefs still have what it takes and shouldn't be downgraded before the season gets underway.
- "I hear everybody always talking about what they expect out of the Broncos, what they expect out of the Chargers, what they expect out of the Raiders. You can expect all you want. What you know is Patrick Mahomes gonna be Pat Mahomes. I don't care about none of that," Irvin said.
- "All that other stuff is hope. It's just hope. 15 is real. And he is live. Ain't no hope in it. You know what he's going to do. So those teams are going to be better and they got great coaching in the division and everybody's going to be better. But ain't nobody don't have Patrick Mahomes but the Kansas City Chiefs. And I believe the Kansas City Chiefs will be right back in the thick of things because of Patrick Mahomes."
Mahomes was able to will the Chiefs to the big game last season with several injuries on the offensive side of the ball and a lackluster offensive line performance. If things are looking better for the Chiefs up front, Mahomes could will them back to the game of games with ease.
