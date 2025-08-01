Patrick Mahomes Has High Hopes for the Chiefs' Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost their third straight Super Bowl appearance, but the franchise still possesses arguably the best quarterback in the game. Patrick Mahomes fell shy of 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career in 2024, which is something he's looking to correct in 2025.
The best way for Mahomes to secure over 4,000 passing yards is by finding his receivers downfield more often than he did last season. In Mahomes' defense, some of the more explosive players on the Chiefs roster last season fell to injury, which didn't allow Mahomes many opportunities to launch the football.
However, this year's installment of the Chiefs' wide receiving room features several players who can help make the offense explosive again. Whether that be through veteran tight end Travis Kelce or through rookie Jalen Royals, it's a priority that Kansas City wants to achieve.
That being said, Mahomes is very confident with the receivers he has to work with this season. Training camp has shown that players are willing to step up and help contribute in that area, and if they continue to do so into the regular season, the light show might be back on in Kansas City.
Mahomes spoke to CBS Sports' Evan Washburn and asked him what words he would use to describe the best version of this Chiefs offense.
- "Just being able to do everything. You know, we've been a team that's been able to go deep before. We've been a team that's been able to throw it short before, but we want to be able to be able to stretch the field vertically and horizontally. And our defense has been great these last few years. We're going to continue to get better, adding more talent there," Mahomes said.
- "Offensively, we have to be able to match that intensity and match that level of play. And so, this last year, especially, I feel like we didn't play to our potential. was about going out there and maximizing our potential, being the best offense that we could possibly be, and going out there and winning football games."
With more training camp to come, the Chiefs will continue to aid Mahomes and the rest of the franchise in being successful on offense this season.
