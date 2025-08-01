Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Madden 26 Ratings Revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs established themselves as a dynasty through effective drafting strategies. They still have several homegrown players who have become leaders in the franchise, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones.
This offseason was no exception, as CEO Clark Hunt informed reporters that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his staff believe they excelled in the 2025 NFL Draft. By drafting and signing seven players across seven rounds, the franchise is optimistic that they have added valuable pieces to its dynasty.
Madden 26 is right around the corner from being released to the public, and those who love to play the game as well as love the Chiefs will be able to play with the franchise's new draft class. As recently released, the Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class and select undrafted free agents have their ratings for the game.
First round pick, LT Josh Simmons: 75 overall
The Chiefs' first-round draft pick, Josh Simmons, is hopefully the cornerstone of this draft class. Needing to improve the offensive line, Simmons provides an immediate difference should he stay healthy and earn his role with the franchise for the remainder of training camp.
- Stats: 71 Speed, 88 Strength, 69 Agility, 58 Change of Direction, 84 Injury, 78 Awareness
Second Round Pick, DT Omarr Norman-Lott: 71 Overall
Omarr Norman-Lott was projected in the later rounds of the draft process, but the Chiefs see something in him that could help the defensive tackle room. Norman-Lott has the upside, but it just might take some extra work for him to thrive at the same level as a player like Josh Simmons.
- Stats: 67 Speed, 85 Strength, 71 Agility, 61 Change of Direction, 83 Injury, 71 Awareness
Third Round Pick, DE Ashton Gillotte: 73 Overall
Ashton Gillotte has the potential to be a very successful defensive end for the Chiefs in the future. With George Karlaftis getting extended, the Chiefs have given Gillotte a veteran player with whom he already has an established relationship to help him grow into what the franchise hopes he can be.
- Stats: 84 Speed, 78, Strength, 83 Agility, 72 Change of Direction, 90 Injury, 72 Awareness
Third Round Pick, Cornerback Nohl Williams: 73 Overall
Nohl Williams and Gillotte find themselves in the same boat in the ratings. Williams has a tough room to compete with but also a perfect room to learn from, and as he continues to grow, he could become a vital piece to the Chiefs' future.
- Stats: 89 Speed, 63 Strength, 84 Agility, 83 Change of Direction, 92 Injury, 73 Awareness
Fourth Round Pick, Wide Receiver Jalen Royals: 71 Overall
The sky is the limit for Jalen Royals as several of his teammates and coaches have been impressed with what he's shown thus far in training camp. If all goes well, he could be an important piece in the wide receiving room this season for Kansas City.
- Stats: 92 Speed, 64 Strength, 85 Agility, 83 Change of Direction, 87 Injury, 73 Awareness
Fifth Round Pick, Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa: 67 Overall
Jeffrey Bassa has the skills to be useful on special teams for the Chiefs in his rookie season, but as it stands currently, he has a ton of growth to do as he is the lowest-ranked rookie draft pick for the franchise this draft class in terms of the video game.
- Stats: 85 Speed, 69 Strength, 78 Agility, 75, Change of Direction, 88 Injury, 68 Awareness
Seventh Round Pick, Running Back Brashard Smith: 69 Overall
Brashard Smith might be a long-term project for the Chiefs unless he blossoms quickly wherever the franchise decides to let him play. Speed is his asset, and it shows in his game rating.
- Stats: 93 Speed, 64 Strength, 84 Agility, 85 Change of Direction, 87 Injury, 56 Awareness
