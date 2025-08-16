Does Chiefs Veteran Have One More Good Season Left?
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense held its ground last season. Whether it was holding the lead in the Chiefs' countless one-score games or solidifying themselves as a Top 10 defense in the National Football League. But going into the 2025 season, the defense needs to be on top of its stuff.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is still in town, which only favors the Chiefs' chances of success in 2025. But when it comes to the defensive line, the players have to prove that this offseason was enough to earn the respect of others.
The defensive line, more specifically the defensive tackle positions, will be the key to success. Veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones has been a leader to the new additions this offseason, both from free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's the other veteran defensive tackle who needs a strong season.
The Chiefs reached an agreement to re-sign veteran Mike Pennel Jr to a one-year deal this offseason worth just over $1.4 million. This will be Pennel's fifth season with the Chiefs, and it will be a season that Pennel shows he still has enough gas left in the tank, as he continues to age.
Pennel enters the 2025 campaign coming off a season where he played in each regular season game and collected 25 total tackles. In those total tackles, Pennel had ten solo tackles and three quarterback sacks in 320 defensive snaps. But dependability doesn't always match productivity.
According to Pro Football Focus, Pennel had an overall grade of 65.2 last season, which ranked him as the 56th-best defensive tackle out of the 219 that qualified. However, as Pennel continues to age, it's normal to wonder if he has enough to give for another season in Kansas City.
The Chiefs drafted Omarr Norman-Lott with their second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he needs to earn his role as a defensive tackle, he could be getting some work in behind Pennel. Pennel's love for the Chiefs organization was made clear earlier this offseason, but it needs to be felt during the regular season.
- “I like to tell guys, when you leave here and you come back, you realize how special this place is. And when you get to this time of your career, you don't know how many more of these you got. You literally wake up and that's my energy boost. That's my pre-workout, just being here and being able to live my dream.”
