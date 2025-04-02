How 1 Draft-Day Trade Doubled Chiefs Influence Across Globe
Eight years ago, the NFL experienced, in astronomical terms, what could be termed as a Big Bang. John Dorsey consummated a trade with the Bills to move up 17 spots in the first round to select a Texas Tech quarterback named Patrick Mahomes.
On Monday, gravitational forces of that trade were felt in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Spain when the NFL awarded international marketing rights to the Chiefs in those countries. Through the league’s Global Markets Program, the Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams now own rights in seven countries outside the U.S., which is the most in the NFL.
Five Super Bowls and three world championships after moving up in the 2017 Draft to draft Mahomes, Chiefs Kingdom – which also officially includes Austria, Germany, Mexico, and Switzerland- has evolved into a Chiefs Empire.
Teams like the Chiefs apply for international marketing rights through proposals to the league’s International Committee. Every spring at the annual league meeting, the committee awards rights that allow those organizations to pursue strategic marketing initiatives similar to what a team like the Chiefs would activate in Kansas and Missouri.
"The expansion of the Global Markets Program in 2025 reflects the NFL's continued focus to grow the game and connect with fans on a global scale," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international.
"With more clubs entering the program and existing clubs adding to their global rights, and as the program expands to new markets, we are seeing strong momentum and impact in growing fandom worldwide together."
The Chiefs franchise has more than doubled in value since Kansas City drafted Mahomes, according to the annual team valuations published every August by Forbes. In the publication’s most recent valuations, the Hunt Family’s prized asset was worth $4.8 billion. In 2016, the franchise's value was $2.1 billion.
A large percentage of the team’s income goes back to Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract in 2020. That contract allowed Mahomes himself to become a professional team owner. And while Mahomes and Chris Jones restructured their deals in March to create salary-cap space, the Chiefs will need to sit down to renegotiate that deal soon.
Last month, Josh Allen signed a six-year, $330 million deal, and John Harbaugh said Monday that the Baltimore Ravens have had internal negotiations regarding Lamar Jackson’s current five-year, $260 million contract.
