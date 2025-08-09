Huge Reason Not to Give Up on the Chiefs
It has been discussed since the end of Super Bowl LIX on where the Kansas City Chiefs stand going forward. Flirting with a chance of becoming the first franchise in the history of the NFL to win three consecutive Super Bowls, only to lose embarrassingly, how can the Chiefs rebound from this?
Whether or not you believe that the Chiefs still have what it takes to get back to the Super Bowl in 2025, it needs to be remembered how the franchise got to Super Bowl LIX in the first place.
The Chiefs were evasive last season in the sense that they would find ways to win games. Countless one-score games went their way last season, and while it's likely not to happen again, that only shows how Kansas City was able to let its greatness show.
For example, two wide receivers the Chiefs would have loved to have the entire 2024 campaign were Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown. The two played a combined six games in the regular season, leaving a ton of pressure on 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy to make things happen as the primary wide receiving target.
2025s Roster is Much Improved
With the lack of offensive weapons for Patrick Mahomes to use, resulting in fewer explosive plays and relying on the defense to keep you in games, the roster is much improved from the 2024 campaign. Former offensive lineman Damien Woody backed this claim recently on ESPN's First Take.
- "I would say this. That was the worst offensive personnel in the Patrick Mahomes era last year with the Kansas City Chiefs and they went 15-2 and went to the Super Bowl. They're an improved team this year," Woody said.
- "I think they're going to be much better on the offensive line. I think Rashee Rice's coming back. We don't know if he's going to be suspended, but when he's out there to go along with Hollywood Brown."
With multiple pieces working against the Chiefs last season, such as Mahomes getting sacked a career-high number of times, a lack of offensive weapons, and winning games by the skin of their teeth, the franchise still won its way to the Super Bowl. With an improved roster paired with the mindset of revenge, the Chiefs shouldn't be counted out before the season begins.
