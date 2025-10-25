Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Mock Draft Predicts Game-Changing 1st-Round Move

The Kansas City Chiefs have been picking great first-rounders the last few years in the draft. Here is one mock draft that has them taking another top prospect.

Michael Canelo

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have been having some good ones over the last few years. They have done a great job of finding the right players that fit the team and the scheme.

The players that a lot of teams overlook and do not do their homework on, the Chiefs end up selecting them, and they have been working out well for this team. A lot of credit has to go to the scouting department and general manager Brett Veach for finding these players in the draft.

The Chiefs have been finding a great player in the first round as well. Even with picking at the back end of the first round and sometimes with the last pick of the first round, the Chiefs have taken the best players. The last two seasons, that has been the case. They do their homework well and know exactly who they want to take and make it happen. The Chiefs are also not afraid to make some trades in the draft. Whatever gets them the player they want, that is who they get.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ayrton Ostly of USA Today released his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Chiefs taking another offensive weapon once again in the first round.

17. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Chiefs have the infrastructure and talent at key positions on both sides of the ball to simply take the best player available on the board and that’s certainly Love at this point. 

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates a run in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Like Sadiq and Downs at their respective positions, Love is the clear-cut No. 1 running back in the class. He’s a true three-down player for Notre Dame with ideal contact balance paired with game-breaking speed. At 6-foot and 215 pounds, he’s built well to handle NFL contact and demands.

Running back is a position where the Chiefs have struggled over the last few years. That is something that will help the offense out and make it better. With a run game, the Chiefs offense could be unstoppable. It will also be a big help for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The running back position is going to be a huge need for the Chiefs next offseason.

