Caleb Banks’ Injury Update Opens a Door for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard-pressed this offseason, as the team is entering a new phase in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Last season was a telling sign that the organization had to shake things up. Kansas City finished with a 6-11 record and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Entering the offseason, the Chiefs were $54.9 million over the cap and only possessed six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

By trading Trent McDuffie and releasing multiple players, the Chiefs created ample financial room to spend in free agency and additional draft capital, including an extra first-round pick (No. 29).

Speaking of the draft, with two picks in the first round , as mentioned, the board is even more important to Kansas City. Heading into the offseason, the Chiefs were only concerned about how the first eight picks unfolded. Now, with pick No. 29, Kansas City can pay more attention to the middle part of the first round.

Latest Draft News

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

On Thursday, news surfaced that Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks suffered a broken foot at the combine that will sideline him into June.

According to The Athletic's Draft Analyst Dane Brugler, "The injury happened the night before [Bank's] on-field testing. He performed a partial workout not knowing the extent of the injury. The fracture of the fourth metatarsal was surgically repaired by Dr. Norman Waldrop on March 9. NFL teams have been informed."

How This Pertains to the Chiefs

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 43-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injuries are not an enjoyable variable of the NFL, but nonetheless, they are part of the equation that shapes the level of success and opportunities for teams in specific situations. The Chiefs fall in the latter part of this scenario, in terms of the draft.

The 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle is one of the best prospects, and arguably the best interior defensive lineman in this year's draft. Banks has been projected to be a top-20 pick, but this injury could lower his draft stock and cause him to slide.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While we never wish injury on any player, this development could theoretically increase Kansas City's chances of landing the star defensive tackle. We have seen injuries right before the draft plummet, which benefits teams farther down the board. This injury could scare teams off from using an expensive draft pick on the Florida product, despite his dominance and overall potential.

Defensive line is a clear need for the Chiefs, and if Banks falls far enough, general manager Brett Veach could explore trading up from No. 29 and selecting Banks in the back half of the first round.