The Competitiveness is Real in the Chiefs' Defensive Backfield
The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive backfield was a strong source of success last season. With several players returning to the room following the 2024 campaign, the 2025 Chiefs aim to uphold the expectations and success the area had last season. So far through training camp, they've done just that.
The Chiefs added cornerback Nohl Williams to the defensive backfield this offseason, selecting him as their second third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Williams is fighting his way through the transition from the collegiate level to the NFL, other cornerbacks and safeties have been ramping up their competitiveness.
Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson spoke to the media following Wednesday's training camp practice to address how the room is coming along. Wherever Johnson is placed in the defense by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, he knows he must rise to the opportunity in his third NFL campaign.
Johnson was asked what he's seen out of the cornerback room thus far through training camp, and his response should make the Chiefs Kingdom extra relaxed that the defensive backfield isn't remaining complacent.
- "I think we're competing. Everybody has their own role in this defense, but Spags moves us around a lot, and he's just trying to figure out the chemistry. But we can't wait till K2 comes back out there. But he's always in the meetings and stuff, but yeah, it's a competitive room," Johnson said.
The interchangeability of players is a key reason why Coach Spags is considered one of the best defensive coordinators in history. He maximizes the strengths of his players and gets the best performance out of them. Johnson reflects on this very topic.
- "He's gonna interchange us depending on personnel packages and stuff like that. So all of us knowing the different roles from nickel to left, right corner, everything changes. But Spags is a mastermind at that, and it's hard for teams to really get a gauge on who's gonna be playing where. So shout out to Spags."
Johnson stepped up last season as a sophomore in the NFL. Playing in 16 games, Johnson collected 56 total tackles and had three passes defended. The former seventh-rounder has more to showcase this season in his money year, and his worth will be shown when the Chiefs play their first preseason game.
