Chiefs Hoping Superhero Lunchpail Mentality Has Bonus Dessert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When the NFL’s resident dynasty begins to unravel like a supernova, the leftover elements are so dense that they can almost fit into a superhero lunchpail. That’s what the Chiefs are experiencing this week as they fight to keep their season alive.

They’re adopting a lunchbox philosophy in preparing for the Chargers on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), and don’t expect any team to outwork Andy Reid’s team. They’re hoping hard work leads to a bonus treat at the end of the season, a hard-earned playoff berth.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (69) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Look, these other teams can have all the rankings and stats,” Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday. “I'll take what our guys give, and have every week, and the way they fight and how hard they fight, no matter what. I mean, they just go out there and do their job and do it at a high level.”

Key stats are there, wins are not

The Chiefs actually have a lot of rankings and stats, part of what makes a 6-7 season so frustrating. Spagnuolo’s unit, for instance, ranks seventh in fewest points allowed (19.4 per game) and ninth in yards allowed (303.7).

Work ethic hasn’t been the Chiefs’ problem as they’ve seen their season spiral through four losses in the last five games. The problem has been a rash of inconsistency, bad luck and lack of execution at critical moments.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs after a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On third downs, for instance, the Chiefs’ defense has plunged to 26th in the league, allowing conversions at 43.13 percent. And while they’re not used to those results, they’re used a high-level work ethic and that won’t change.

“Yeah, I don't think anybody thought we'd be sitting here in December with seven losses,” Spagnuolo added, “but that is reality. And until somebody says you're all done playing, we just come in here and work every week. I thought Andy had a great message this morning, basically, let's go to work. That's what we do. And our guys do that, which is a good thing.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) cannot make a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wrapping heads around unexpected results

What’s not a good thing, obviously, is the results. And for an organization that just saw a nine-year streak of division titles crash in the cold Arrowhead turf Sunday night, hard work not translating into results is difficult.

“When you come to an organization like this,” wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Friday, “where they've experienced win after win after win, the expectation is so high. So, everyone is so much harder on themselves to just be that standard, to be that bar, to be the guy that sets that bar very high, and to be a part of that.

“Because you see guys coming out, coming to work every single day, putting in the work. And for the young guys, they see that, and they want to be a part of that. And I think for them, it's more so, they’re growing and learning. And everyone just wants to be better. Everybody wants to do their job.”

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid disutes a call with down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reid sees them clearly doing their jobs.

“Yeah, I like the way they've gone about their business,” Reid said Friday after practice. “They've worked hard this week, like they always do. They put in an effort to get themselves better, and that's all you can expect from a head-coach standpoint.”

