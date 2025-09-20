Why Chiefs' Nick Bolton Needs a Big Performance vs. Giants
One of the biggest reasons the Kansas City Chiefs haven't cracked the win column this season is that their veteran leadership hasn't been as apparent as it has been in the past. Other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes putting the running game on his back while playing QB, other veterans' presence hasn't been felt as much.
Going into their Week 3 matchup on the road against the New York Giants, the Chiefs need a handful of their veterans to step up. One of the veterans who stands out from the bunch who needs to step up is linebacker Nick Bolton.
Bolton has had a great career since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time in 2021. In three of his first four seasons in the National Football League, Bolton has collected over 100 total tackles, yet this season, his slow start has been felt on the defensive side of the football for Kansas City.
Earlier this offseason, following their Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs' front office and Bolton reached an agreement on a contract extension to keep Bolton in Kansas City for the next three seasons. Bolton signed a three-year $45 million but since signing, he hasn't performed.
Through two games this season, Bolton has 14 total tackles, nine being solo tackles, which hasn't been the type of performance Chiefs Kingdom is used to seeing from their linebacker. The season is still young, but Week 3 is the perfect time to put things together moving forward.
PFF Review
According to Pro Football Focus, Bolton holds an overall grade of 49.3, which ranks as the 53rd-best linebacker of the 70 who qualified. He holds a run defense grade of 58.3, a pass rush grade of 60.3, and a coverage grade of 45.5, all of which rank below average.
Reason to Worry?
There shouldn't be much worry within the organization about Bolton, primarily because of how he has performed thus far in his career. Once Bolton gets going, he should be able to live up to what the contract extension is worth. Once Bolton gets going on defense, the Chiefs' defense as a whole should be stronger than how they've performed thus far.
