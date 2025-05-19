Chiefs' Nick Bolton Sounds Off on His Focus for 2025
The entire Kansas City Chiefs organization has taken this offseason to collect itself following another grueling campaign. With the front office busy with scouting preparations, the players have taken this time to spend with their families and set new goals for the new campaign.
One of those players is linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton put ink to paper and agreed to a three-year $45 million contract extension, which includes $30 million guaranteed. After having a stellar four seasons with the organization, general manager Brett Veach made a solid decision by keeping Bolton around for the foreseeable future.
Bolton was deserving of his extension, having collected over 100 total tackles in any full season that he's played. Looking to lead the National Football League in total tackles for the first time in his career, Bolton strives to get better each day he can.
“We just want to figure out where we're going and stuff like that,” Bolton said in an interview with KMBC News. “But obviously my main focus is trying to get 1% better every single day. We got a lot of time, which is a positive thing for us. We got a lot of time to figure out things that make us a little bit better as athletes, as a team.”
Time is going to be this franchise's best friend. Time will allow their players to get to the best version of themselves while also continuing to have the fire burn underneath them from their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bolton has also taken this offseason to volunteer with Harvesters to help pack healthy meals for those in need. Whether he is on the field defending or off the field volunteering, the Chiefs linebacker is a superstar.
The Chiefs' defense is strongly led by players such as Bolton, regardless of his short time in the league. He continues to make an impact for the franchise and proves to the world that good defense helps win football games.
The strong defense that Bolton provides to Kansas City has come in handy when playing in the NFL Playoffs as well. In his four years with the franchise, Bolton has played in 57 playoff games and has collected 458 total tackles and five quarterback sacks.
