Why It Was Important for Chiefs to Bring Back Nick Bolton
The Kansas City Chiefs had the toughest offseason out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Chiefs had a massive turnaround this offseason with all the players they lost from last season's team. It was just any of the players from last season, but key starters that played massive roles over the years of winning championships, and last season, getting to the Super Bowl.
It wasn't a pretty sight for the Chiefs to see that happen to them, but when you have a dynasty going and players playing the best football of their career, it is hard to keep everyone on the team from the year before. The Chiefs wanted to, but just did not have the money to do so. The Chiefs make their players better, and they get offers from other teams that they cannot match.
The good news for the Chiefs is that they did re-sign some of their players, and general manager Brett Veach has done a great job of getting players and finding the right ones to come in and play well.
It is like they know they can have the new players playing at a high level, and that is why they let other players walk in free agency. It has worked for them before, and they will look to get it going again in 2025.
One player that the Chiefs brought back in free agency was linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton was a major staple of the Chiefs having a great defense last season, and he was the leader in the middle of that defense. He was one of the best, if not the best, players on the Chiefs' defense last season. It was a key that the Chiefs brought him back.
Since being drafted by the Chiefs back in 2021, Bolton has been getting better each year. Bolton is one of the best green dot linebackers in the NFL. Bolton will be the leader of the defense again next season. It was key for the Chiefs to sign Bolton because if the Chiefs would of lost him too, there were not a lot of linebackers to go after in free agency.
The Chiefs will be set in the middle of the defense, but will still need to make more moves on the defensive side before the 2025 season begins.
