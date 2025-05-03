How Van Ginkel’s Deal Makes Chiefs' Bolton Look Like A Steal
As we continue to get closer and closer to the beginning of the 2025 NFL campaign, franchises continue to stockpile their roster for the foreseeable future. Even after the 2025 NFL Draft, free agent signings and player extensions continue to get done.
One extension that jumps off the page as of late has been the Minnesota Vikings extending linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel to a healthy $23 million with $22.4 million guaranteed. After seeing that extension get done, it really makes the Kansas City Chiefs' extension of linebacker Nick Bolton look like a steal.
Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs and Bolton reached an agreement on an extension for the next three seasons worth $45 million, guaranteeing $30 million. While Bolton is getting more money over the next few seasons compared to Van Ginkel, the Chiefs aren't paying nearly as much when it is all said and done.
Last season, Van Ginkel totaled 79 total tackles in 17 games with the Vikings, which was a career high for him. When it comes to Bolton, the Chiefs linebacker has only finished under 100 total tackles once in the four years he has been in the league, and the exception was due to injury.
When looking at the PFF scale, Van Ginkel earned an overall grade of 70.8, placing him as an above average defender compared to the rest of the linebackers in the league. Bolton on the other hand earned a lower overall grade, but outshined the Minnesota linebacker when it came to run defense.
Given that Bolton just turned 25 years old, the Chiefs locked him up for the next three years, which could ultimately turn into a two-year deal, should the Chiefs front office cut Bolton in the third year of the deal to save cap space.
Bolton has continued to show improvement in his game at his age, and while there are areas he needs to improve in going forward, he has Father Time on his side, as well as security. If Bolton's extension proves anything compared to Van Ginkel's, it's that the Chiefs made a strong investment for less money over more years to continue to keep the defense strong under Steve Spagnuolo's leadership.
