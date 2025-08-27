WATCH: Tight End Noah Gray Before Wednesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Wednesday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On the general state of the team:
“We’re just looking forward to Week 1 against the Chargers. Great guys all across the team and coaching staff, and it's going to be real exciting to just really attack practice, and really looking forward to a really great Chargers team that we get to play down in Brazil.”
On tight end Jared Wiley’s battle back from a torn ACL:
“He's done a tremendous job working hard. I'm very proud of him. I know that can't be easy. Can't imagine what that's like, but he's just done a great job of preparing himself, practicing, just stressing the process. And he's a good friend of mine, and it's just really awesome to see him out on the field and flying around and playing ball alongside him. So, it's been it's been really cool to see.”
On the difference in the offense with Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, and the return of more explosive plays:
“Oh, yeah, absolutely. It definitely opens up a lot. Those guys are fast. They can run downfield and make big plays down the field, but they're also great in the slot; you can move those guys around. So, it's just really cool to see guys like that, especially when we got all of them on the field at one time to come together, to run certain concepts together. It's a lot of fun. It's been a lot of fun for me. It helps me get open, when guys are flying around, taking the top off the defense and doing their job extremely well. So, it's been really awesome, and just really looking forward to building on that chemistry moving forward.”
On whether the team is prepared for Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension:
“Yeah. We're just going to go out there, trust what the coaches put on our plates, and whatever game plan that we have, regardless of who's in there. I'm extremely confident in all the guys, and it's going to be fun. We're really looking forward to the Chargers game and just taking it week by week, step by step, trust in the process and going throughout the season. So, we're really looking forward to it.”
On the change in atmosphere now that the roster has trimmed and the team is back in Kansas City:
“Yeah, it's definitely different. Regular season is different. But I think we're just going to try to build off of everything that we started back when we reported in the spring for OTAs, and just kind of keep building on that, keep trusting the coaches and their game plan, and trusting the guys that they're going to continue to keep pressing forward. There's always room for improvement out at practice, and every week is going to present a new challenge, especially in the regular season every single week.
“So, we're, like I said, really looking forward to the challenge of playing the Chargers down in Brazil. And there's going to be hype around it. I've never been to Brazil before. It's going to be a lot of fun. So, yeah, there's definitely going to be a little difference between the regular season and the preseason, but I truly think guys are just going to build on what we've started.”
On whether he enjoys starting the season internationally:
Yeah, absolutely. I think it's gonna be a lot of fun. I enjoyed my time when I went to Germany. I know I'm gonna enjoy my time in Brazil. I think it's cool that, as an NFL player, we get to travel across the world. It's not just in the United States. It's cool enough that I get to go from city to city that I've never been in here, never mind leaving the country. So, it's going to be awesome. It's going to be an experience. I'm looking forward to it.
“I know the Brazilian crowd’s got to be absolutely electric. I watched a little bit of that game last year; I think it was the Eagles and the Packers that played there last year. But I know that the fans, everything, it's going to be a great experience. And I know we're all looking forward to it.”
On Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift and how the team found out:
“Yeah, I found out the same way you guys did. And I'm extremely happy for them. I'm not going to get too much more into their personal life, but just know I'm extremely happy for him. I'm sure everybody is. So, it's a beautiful thing. And really, really happy for him.”
On Kelce’s attention to detail:
“Yeah, the past four-and-a-half, five years I've been here, he's been the best tight end. I've been fortunate to play with him, and that's a huge reason. What makes him the way he is, and to see him come out at practice every single day, even in the meeting room, and how locked in he is, it's something that for myself and all the other guys in that room, it's invaluable. Just can't put a price tag on how valuable that is to be able to see that. Just the work and the effort that he puts into game planning and practice and all that stuff. So, it's something that's made him the best, and just so grateful I was able to learn from it, I'm able to learn from it.”
