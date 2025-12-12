Why Chiefs’ Offense Needs Statement Game to Save Their Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are scrambling. After losing their last game to the Houston Texans, their second consecutive defeat, they also lost control of their own destiny. While their outlook is deathly grim now, the Chiefs aren't quite out of it just yet. In fact, they still have a pretty manageable path to the playoffs.



Kansas City has to win out. At 6-7, they'll have to go perfect the rest of the way just to get to 10-7, which might not even be enough to secure a Wild Card spot. The good news for the Chiefs is that they aren't the only team in the AFC crumbling at an alarming rate.

The Baltimore Ravens are backpedaling, the Cincinnati Bengals might just be out of it entirely, and the Indianapolis Colts lost their third straight game last week and their starting quarterback. In their next outing, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that also seemed to be on the brink of collapse but has stayed alive with one impressive win after another.



Chiefs' offense has to show up



The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has been the primary strength of this team in the 2025 NFL season, but it's also repeatedly let them down throughout the campaign, especially in big moments. In the most important game of the year, Patrick Mahomes and Co. folded, failing to get the job done. They managed just 10 points against the Houston Texans.



The offense couldn't capitalize on its ample opportunities to take control of this game. They couldn't convert on two crucial, bold fourth-down attempts, leading directly to the Texans seizing the lead and putting the Chiefs away. KC didn't look anything like itself in this loss. Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce had multiple backbreaking drops that resulted in turnovers. Mahomes did all he could to keep this team afloat, but his supporting cast ultimately let him and the Chiefs down.



Now, they have no choice but to bounce back with a resounding performance against the Los Angeles Chargers to keep their playoff hopes alive. The first time these two teams met was in the season opener. The Chiefs put up just 21 points in São Paulo, Brazil, with Rice suspended and Xavier Worthy exiting the contest early with a dislocated shoulder.



FanDuel is skeptical about KC's prospects in this rematch. Mahomes' line is set at 236.5 passing yards, even though he had 258 the first time around. As for his weapons, Rice is set at 63.5 yards receiving, while Kelce is at 44.5 and Worthy is at 35.5.

