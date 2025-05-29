Will The Chiefs' Offense Find a New Weapon?
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense last season didn't have that spark that we are used to seeing from them. But there were a lot of different factors that did not go the Chiefs' way that caused them not to have an explosive offense. One of the reasons was that the Chiefs did not have a wide receiver corps that stayed healthy throughout last season. The Chiefs will be looking to change that in 2025.
The Chiefs will return most of their starting core from the last couple of seasons. The Chiefs did lose veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in whom they acquired last season. Hopkins left for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. That did not work out for the Chiefs last season. But they did their best, but Hopkins just could not find chemistry with the Chiefs' offense.
Next season the Chiefs will be getting back some much-needed weapons. Rasheem Rice and Marquise Hollywood Brown will be coming back from injury next season. The Chiefs also added another young wide receiver in Jalen Royals in the 2025 NFL Draft. Royals is looked at as the real deal and can find himself in the mix at the receiver position with a good offseason.
Xavier Worthy had a great rookie season and was the only consistent receiver last season for the team. He will look to get better in his second season in the NFL and get his teammates going as well.
"Blair covered the position that occupied the bulk of the Chiefs’ attention this offseason.
But the best player they added this offseason?" said The Kansas City Star.
"It’s Rashee Rice. After a friendly-fire knee injury in Week 4, Rice missed the remainder of the 2024 season. Or the Chiefs missed him, I should say."
"The turnstile at left tackle proved that there isn’t a non-quarterback position that can affect an offense more than the blindside protection. Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, D.J. Humphries, and Joe Thuney couldn’t provide a solution."
"Rice could have."
"At least somewhat."
"He is the key to a short passing game that defenses have forced the Chiefs to implement in recent seasons — before their own offensive line required Patrick Mahomes to get rid of the ball quickly."
"Andy Reid told The Star two months ago that Rice is on track to be ready for training camp in late July. Will he participate in any of the team drills during OTAs this week? Or likely a more realistic ask: Will he participate in the individual work?"
"Either would be a positive sign for one of the most important developments of the Chiefs’ season, and Thursday offers our first glance at its progress."
