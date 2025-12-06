Reacting to the Chiefs’ Final Week 14 Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs need all hands on deck this Sunday as they take on the Houston Texans in a win-or-go-home-type game. Entering with a 6-6 record is iffy enough, but seeing which names land on the final injury report for Kansas City, their backs are more against the wall than ever.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how the Chiefs stack up roster-wise going into Week 14 vs the Houston Texans.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

The Chiefs are likely to be without Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor this Sunday Night Football as they are listed as doubtful on the final report. The offensive line has been an issue this season, even when they do play, but with them ruled out, it's time for the backups to step into the limelight.

Patrick Mahomes has been sacked three or more times in five straight games, which has resulted in three losses along the way. Given the Texans' defense being one of the best in the National Football League, the Chiefs' offensive line has to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Wanya Morris and Jaylon Moore are likely to fill those spots on the starting offensive line, alongside Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, and Mike Caliendo. This isn't an ideal offensive line for the Chiefs, but it's one that Chiefs Kingdom has to build confidence in for Sunday if they want to watch playoff football.

Additional Injuries

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) celebrates after defeating the against the Las Vegas Raiders in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Christian Rolland-Wallace, along with Nikko Remigio, has been ruled OUT for tomorrow's game, as both special teams and defense take a hit. If the Chiefs end up winning the game, they will most definitely deserve it, especially with the injuries they have to deal with.

Remigio has been a strong asset in the return game this season, but his absence could pave the way for rookies Jalen Royals or Brashard Smith to return the football. At the end of the day, the Chiefs have played best at Arrowhead this year, and they're going to be looking for more of the same.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For those who can play, they must treat this game like it's Week 18, and the chance of going to the playoffs is decided on a win or a loss. Patrick Mahomes plays very well under game pressure, but if he's under too much literal pressure from the Texans' defense, things could go south fast.

