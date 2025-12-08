How Chiefs’ Playoff Chances Plummeted After Week 14 Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs went to battle with the Houston Texans in what was a must-win game. The Chiefs went into the game without three starting offensive lineman, as Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, and Josh Simmons were ruled out, giving the depth a chance to shine.

1st Quarter

Things couldn't have started off worse for the Chiefs, as Wayna Morris went down to injury on the first play of the game. The Chiefs' offensive line saw the addition of Esa Pole, making his NFL debut. The Chiefs had to punt the ball away on their first drive.

Defensively, the Chiefs went to battle against the Texans' offense, led by quarterback CJ Stroud. Though Nick Bolton was called for a hold and penalized, the defense was able to hold its ground, forcing the Texans to send the ball back to Kansas City.

The blows kept coming early for the Chiefs, having to punt the ball away on their second drive of the game, followed by Stroud finding Nico Collins for a deep pass, resulting in an injured Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs, looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, took a big hit early.

Houston added three on a successful field goal. 3-0 Texans.

2nd Quarter

Things didn't get better to begin the second quarter. Several missed tackles and big plays by Stroud and company pushed their way into Chiefs territory and the red zone. Stroud found Woody Marks for the touchdown, pushing the score to 10-0 Texans after a successful extra point.

Mahomes got intercepted on the next drive, which just sucked out all energy from Chiefs Kingdom. If the Chiefs wanted to win this game, things needed to flip quickly. And that's what Mahomes and company started.

Highly under pressure, Mahomes pulled out some magic to get the ball moving down the field. Nearing the end of the first half, the Chiefs had much to think about going into the locker room, as the Texans would get the ball to start the second half. 10-0 Texans

3rd Quarter

The Texans might have gotten the ball to start the second half, but it was Kansas City who got the scoring going. Mahomes and company punched their way to the end zone on a Kareem Hunt rushing touchdown. Extra point was good, 10-7 Texans, but the Chiefs began closing the gap.

Kansas City's defense kept its momentum going, primarily on the back of Chris Jones, forcing its second three-and-out of the third quarter. However, with the Chiefs' stellar defense, the NFL's best defense in the Texans did their part, as both franchises went back and forth with punts.

But in the Chiefs' last drive of the third quarter, they tied it all up on a field goal, 10-10.

4th Quarter

Mahomes got intercepted for the second time to start the fourth quarter, in what felt like the first playoff-caliber game all season in terms of pressure. The Texans punted the ball away once more, as these two teams wouldn't budge.

The Texans would break the trend, finding the end zone and taking a 17-10 lead with time running short for the Chiefs. And with being unable to convert on fourth down, the Chiefs would give up field position to the Texans with less than 5:30 left in the game.

Travis Kelce was the intended target for Mahomes after the Chiefs got the ball back with less than four minutes left, but the ball went from Kelce's grasp into the hands of the Texans, seemingly ending the Chiefs' season, as Houston adds another field goal. 20-10 Texans.

Where the Playoff % Sits

The Chiefs' defeat drops their playoff probability chances to 16%

FINAL: Texans 20, Chiefs 10.

