Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott is in line for Starting Role
The Kansas City Chiefs knew that once they lost a lot of key players from their defense from last year's team, they had to fill those positions this offseason. The Chiefs' defense in 2024 was one of the best defenses in the National Football League. But in free agency, they had to say goodbye to key players. The Chiefs could not resign them because the team did not have enough cap space to do so.
After free agency, there were a lot of questions on how the Chiefs would address that problem and how they would get the players they want with no money to spend. But, like we have seen with this regime of head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, they have a great job of always addressing the players they lose. And this offseason, it was not any different.
It is true that they did not go after a big free agent name, but their plan was to rebuild their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Heading into the draft, it was always a thought of what the Chiefs might do. If they were going with an offensive mindset or a defensive one. The Chiefs took an offensive line in the first round of the 2025 draft, but after that, they were all about getting the defense in check.
In the second round, they select defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott out of the University of Tennessee. Norman-Lott is a player the Chiefs were looking for in the first round, but getting him in the second round was a steal. A lot of teams had a first-round grade on him.
For the Chiefs, it's a good fit for both sides as Norman-Lott can come in and start right away and learn from one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in the National Football League, Chris Jones.
With the Chiefs drafting him that high, they will be thinking about starting Norman-Lott. Now he has to show them what he can do at the NFL level. That all starts in training camp. If he can have a good one and beat out the players he's supposed to and play well with the veteran players, it will not be a surprise if next season Norman-Lott is lining up next to Jones.
