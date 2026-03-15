The Chiefs' Best Options in the Second Round

The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of owning the ninth overall pick this season, which will add another star to their team in an offseason where they've already done so. They also own the Los Angeles Rams' pick from trading away Trent McDuffie.

Trading away McDuffie is bound to worsen their secondary, and the moves they've made have mostly been to double down on offense. Signing Kenneth Walker III and bringing back Travis Kelce should be enough to give their offense a spark. What do the Chiefs need to prioritize after the first round?

Top Options in the Second Round

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The writing on the wall for Chris Jones is apparent. A retirement is imminent, and even if he does decide to continue playing with the Chiefs, he doesn't command the same level of respect he did previously along the defensive line. Andy Reid must know that Jones is now a star in name only.

The Chiefs can make up for that by taking a shot on Cashius Howell in the second round. He's heading into the draft with an 11.5 sack season behind him, and while his tools may not be as refined as they need to be, he'd undeniably improve their pass rush with his explosiveness and agility, weaving in between tackles or across the edge.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Continuing with their need for an edge rusher, I think Malachi Lawrence is another name they should have on their radar. His resume isn't as impressive as Howell's, but he makes up for that with his size and skill set. He can pressure offenses rushing inside or outside, and his motor allows him to close out plays and secure tackles.

One of his few weaknesses is that he needs to control that motor. He may be prone to flags or focusing on the direct objective ahead of him, but if he can just flesh out his feel for the game, he will be a household name for Chiefs Kingdom.

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, Lee Hunter is another name the Chiefs are gonna want to look out for. He isn't an edge rusher and shouldn't be used in pass-rushing, but his wide frame makes him a perfect candidate for a nose tackle that can take up so much space in stopping the run.

They have two young defensive tackles on their roster, but this gives them depth and an easy way to plug up any rushing lanes by placing him in the middle of the defensive line.