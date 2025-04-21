Chiefs Finally Insure Their Investment in Mahomes in Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs watched their dreams of winning a third-consecutive Super Bowl go down the drain, as they could not keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Kansas City has somewhat overlooked its offensive line over the last few years while addressing other needs.
The Chiefs have still been one of the best teams in the league, even with a shaky offensive line. However, continuing to trot Patrick Mahomes onto the field behind an offensive line he likely is not fully comfortable with makes little sense on the part of the Chiefs' front office.
Kansas City's front office would be wise to add a talented offensive lineman or two to the draft, and they could likely use their first-round pick. With their investment in Mahomes, the Chiefs must also invest in their offensive line. Not doing so has cost them multiple Super Bowls.
The Chiefs got away with overlooking the offensive line, but cannot afford to do that any longer. Their need for help along the offensive line has reached its peak. Kansas City must do whatever it takes to upgrade its line. The draft has plenty of offensive line talent for them to choose from.
James Foster of the 33rd Team recently released an updated mock draft with projections for every team in the National Football League. He believes the Chiefs will use their late first-round pick to add protection for Patrick Mahomes, after he was sacked a career-high number of times.
"Kansas City takes Kelvin Banks, who would be an upgrade at left tackle or left guard. Banks has three years and more than 2,700 snaps of experience at left tackle, but guard could end up being his best position in the NFL," Foster said.
"He needs to improve his balance in the run game, but he’s a good athlete with precise hands, who will give Patrick Mahomes more time to operate."
The Chiefs will likely be right back in the playoffs this season. They are still the best team in the AFC West and should be favored to win the division for the 10th consecutive season. However, that could be in doubt if they do not improve their offensive line.
