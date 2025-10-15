Chiefs' Week 6 Victory Sent a Reminder to the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs went into their Week 6 battle against the Detroit Lions with a 2-3 record, coming off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Defeating the Lions only reminded the rest of the NFL and fans that the Chiefs are still a team to be feared and more.
The Chiefs' 30-17 victory over Detroit was a statement that they needed to make, especially with the return of wide receiver Rashee Rice looming around the corner of Week 7. Going into their second AFC West divisional game of the season, the Chiefs control how they want to be perceived the rest of the season.
With Patrick Mahomes still performing like an MVP candidate, paired with Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown on the receiving side of the ball, as well as his partner in crime in Travis Kelce, the offense is still to be feared.
Analysts Thoughts
The Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles may have changed fan perception of the Chiefs going into the season, but analyst Colin Cowherd, who predicted the Chiefs to take a step back this season and lose the AFC West to the Denver Broncos, came to a realization.
- "Everybody's worst nightmare is now official. The Kansas City Chiefs, once again, are the best team in professional football," Cowherd said on 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd'.
- "First three weeks, Momes was wobbly. They were averaging 20 points a game, and in their last three games, they're now averaging 32 points along with that defense and along with those special teams. Sorry, NFL, they did it again."
- "Kansas City, only Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, they're the only people in this league that can take number two and number three wide receivers. They can take Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster and backup left tackles and okay running backs and get into the 30s."
The Next Three Games Before the Bye
The Chiefs held their head above the water without Rashee Rice, and now with his return, the next three games for Kansas City are all must-watch. They take on the Raiders in Week 7 at home, the Washington Commanders in Week 8 at home and have to battle their biggest rival, the Buffalo Bills, in Week 9 on the road.
Adding Rice to the offense gives it a tremendous boost, a boost that will only help cement themselves as division favorites should they string more than two wins together in a row.
