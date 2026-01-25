Chiefs Players with Most to Prove in 2026

This past season did not pan out for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they went 6-11 and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It also marked the first time since 2015 that the Chiefs did not win the AFC West.

In the midst of those shortcomings, Kansas City had several players who left much to be desired in 2025, which played a role in the Chiefs struggles with consistency. Heading into next season, which players have the most to prove, as Kansas City looks to rebound from a tumultuous 2025 campaign?

Xavier Worthy

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Worth solidified himself as a first-round prospect after breaking the 40-yard dash record with a 4.21 time at the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. That performance intrigued the Chiefs so much, that they traded up to No. 28 to draft the former Texas wide receiver.

While that speed electrified the combine, it has not exactly translated to elite production for the Chiefs. After totaling 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season, Worthy followed that up with 42 receptions for 532 yards and one touchdown in 14 games played. Even if the 22-year-old receiver played the entirety of the season in 2025, he still would not have met any of his numbers from the season prior.

Entering his third year in the NFL, and having been a first-round pick, there is a ton of pressure on Worthy to establish himself as a more dependable pass-catching option for this offense. With Patrick Mahomes potentially missing some time next season, the Texas product could experience a slow start out of the gates.

Rashee Rice

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rice has been productive during his time on the field. The problem is, injuries and a six-game suspension this past season, has limited the 25-year-old receiver to 28 games played in his first three seasons.

In eight games, the 2023 second-round pick recorded 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns, which are very solid numbers when considering that he missed half the season.

As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, Rice needs to produce and prove that he can stay on the field for an entire season. It is tough to envision Kansas City handing Rice a new contract at any point in the next seven months, but if he wants a multi-year deal after 2026, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver needs a strong performance in 2026.