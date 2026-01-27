Which Chiefs Player Has the Brightest Future in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs' outlook for next season should be positive. They have a top ten pick in the draft that they can use to address one of their roster's problems. None of their biggest rivals took advantage of them missing out on the playoffs, and both quarterbacks representing the AFC and NFC in the Super Bowl haven't won one yet.

This means that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dynasty are still the only ones that have succeeded the New England Patriots dynasty. The Chiefs go into next season reuniting with Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, who was with the team when they were at their offensive peak. Who's going to benefit the most from this hire?

Return of Explosive Offense

The biggest beneficiary of Bieniemy's return is Mahomes. His numbers have slowly dwindled out of the MVP conversation for the past couple of seasons, and there's no reason why one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL shouldn't be setting the league on fire with his arm.

Bieniemy can help him get back to that by empowering the pass. I know one of the Chiefs' biggest weaknesses in their offense was getting the run game going, but they can solve that by using their top pick on Jeremiyah Love or signing a more competent running back in free agency.

Another way Bieniemy's return can help Mahomes is by unlocking more of his receivers in their offense. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have been disappointing as a wide receiver duo, and that's due to them not even being able to stay on the field together.

Better health is all you can ask for them in 2026, but when they are on the field, Bieniemy excels at getting his receivers open deep, and both of them are excellent field stretchers. I have the most hope for Worthy, who's entering his third season, having yet to crack 700 receiving yards in a season.

Bieniemy aided Tyreek Hill blossom into the star he is today, and while I think Worthy will never be able to replicate Hill's mind-boggling stats, he can provide the same security blanket down the field for Mahomes. He still has a ways to go as a contested catcher to become an elite deep threat, but his speed is legit.

Worthy has the potential to crack 1,000 receiving yards and distinguish himself as the team's offensive weapon. That all hinges on Bieniemy being able to develop him correctly and the Chiefs making him a big part of their offensive game plan.

