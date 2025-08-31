WATCH: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Before Sunday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Sunday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On his personal anticipation to start the season:
“I’m super excited. Get to go out there and play the game that you love. And we got a lot of guys that are super hungry and want to go out there and put on a show. And so, for us, we have to just go out there with the mentality, let's have some fun playing, playing the game that we love, and try to go out there and win football games.”
On his confidence in the offensive line:
“Yeah, I think every step of the way so far, they've done a great job of getting better and better and kind of checking those boxes. And so, this will be a great test for them. I mean, this is a prolific D-line with Khalil Mack and, really, all throughout. They got depth at edge, D-tackles, and they were one of the best defenses in the league this last year. So, it'll be another test for these guys, and I'm excited for them to go out there and accept the challenge and showcase who they are.”
On what stands out about this team compared to previous years as the starting quarterback:
“Yeah, I think just how we've kind of went about our business in the offseason. I mean, you can just see from the OTAs and through the training camp, we have a good mix of veteran guys, kind of these young veteran guys that have been in a lot of big games, and then some young guys that are athletic and want to make their imprint.
“And so, when you have that good mix of players like that, you have the experience, you have the athleticism, and now you have to go out there and just prove that you can win. And we got a lot of guys on our football team that have won a lot of games, but so how can we bring those guys, that are new, up to the standard that we hold every single day at practice, in the film room and on the game days? And so, I think we've done that so far, and now it's about going out there and proving it on game day.”
On how he feels entering the season:
“No, I feel great. It was good to get a full offseason with nothing serious injury-wise. So, just being able to go out there and work my body, and then being able to get the repetitions with the receivers and get on the same page as them. And we have a lot of the same receivers, which is cool, kind of in those primary roles with Xavier (Worthy), and then with Rashee (Rice) and Hollywood (Brown), guys that I've thrown to a lot.
“And then added with the tight ends, and then the new guys were even here, a lot of them last year as well. And so, having that chemistry built before the offseason, we can kind of work on the finer details of things. And I think it's going to show up on game days, because we kind of built that chemistry before.”
On when he turned his attention to the Chargers and his first impressions of the game plan:
“Yeah, I think it's a good game plan. I think coaches have kind of been on it even before we finished that last preseason game. And so I finished it and turned right to watching film on the Chargers. Obviously have a good feel for stuff they did last year. I mean, you watch, you play them twice, and then we had that (postseason) bye week, so I was watching Chargers film with the possibility of playing them in the playoffs last year.
“And so, they're good defense. I mean, they're a really good defense on every single level. They have great players. They're coached really well by Coach (Jesse) Minter, and they're going to come in with the right mentality. And so, it's about us accepting the challenge, and I feel like we have a good game plan in so far. We'll keep adding to that throughout the week, but you got to be able to execute on a play-by-play basis in order to move the football because they will capitalize on all miscues and take advantage of their opportunities as well.”
On the team’s AFC West days throughout the offseason:
“For sure. I mean, you get a good feel for the entire scheme of things. They have, really, they have a fast defense that can be complex; everybody knows what they're doing. And so, you want to be able to know what they're trying to execute. I mean, obviously they're gonna have changeups.
“I mean, they have good coaches and good players, but you want to have a good sense of what they're trying to do, what they're trying to make the quarterback do, and try to get you outside of your comfort zone. And so, trying to be as simple as you can, and trying to stay within what we do at a high level, and then try to execute against stuff that they're trying to scheme up against.”
On beginning the season in Brazil:
“I'm super excited. It'll be a great experience, a great chance to showcase who we are, the Kansas City Chiefs, worldwide. And I know the fan base in Brazil is extremely excited as well. So, it'll be a cool, cool experience, and being able to play our first game out there against a great opponent. It'll be a lot of fun.”
On the long flight and adjusting his body:
“I mean, obviously I don't know for sure, because I've never been down to Brazil before, but I think it's going to be a similar effect as Germany. Except Germany, you were way ahead time-wise, timeline and stuff like that. So, we won’t to be as crazy as far as the sleep and how you figure out your sleep.”
On helping Travis Kelce understand world geography:
“I think it's just about managing the plane ride and keeping yourself moving whenever you have opportunities to, and getting your body right. But the trainers and coaches have really done the research and they understand what we need to do. So now, it's just going down there and playing football, and I think more than anything -- I was just explaining to some guys how far the trip was; some guys didn't understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he was just down there, like last year, explaining to him how the globe works.”
On the difference between opening a season internationally and playing overseas in midseason:
“No, I think the blessing that we've had over these last few years is we've had a lot of crazy schedules. So, you kind of go with the flow. You trust in the decisions that our operations and our coaches kind of plan for us throughout the offseason, and then we just try to execute that at a high level so that when we get to the football field, we can just play our best football. And that's what we're here to do. And so, we're excited for the opportunity."
On the timing of Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension and its affect on the game plan:
“Yeah, I think we prepared a little bit in the offseason, just for other guys have to step up in certain roles, but that's part of it. Even, last year with the injury that he had, guys had to step up and make plays. And so, I think obviously, losing a receiver of that magnitude, that's that good, it takes away from the offense, in a sense. But at the same time, we brought in depth with (Brett) Veach and them, brought in a lot of receiver depth so that guys can step up and take over that role in different spots.
“It won't be just one guy. It’ll be multiple guys that will kind of do some of the stuff that Rashee has done, and then other guys will step up at other spots and make plays as well.”
