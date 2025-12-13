Hall of Famer Kurt Warner Calls Out Chiefs’ Offense

The narrative this season for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense has been summarized in one word: inconsistency. All season long, the Chiefs have shown flashes of their championship-winning type offense, but more often than not, it's been very stop-and-go.

Going into Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, there are no more excuses for the Chiefs; it's either win or go home. Imagining a playoff without Patrick Mahomes is becoming more real as the season continues, but Kansas City still has a way to pull everything together, with a little help from other NFL franchises.

Hall of Fame Thoughts

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two-time MVP, one-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler, and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner recently joined Rich Eisen to give his thoughts on the Chiefs and, more specifically, their offense. Things were as blunt as they could be.

"The Chiefs, in general, I think, are struggling offensively with a lot of different issues," Warner said.

Travis Kelce hasn't been pleased with his performance as of late, as Patrick Mahomes' favorite target might feel he can't get the job done like he could before. Warner dove into that area of the offense as well.

Heartbreaking: Travis Kelce opens up about his terrible performance that led to the Chiefs' Sunday night loss to the Texans.



“I’ve always had the answers in years past and this year I just can’t find them.”



It sounds like Travis is contemplating retirement... pic.twitter.com/bj3sWtd5yC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 10, 2025

"To Travis's point, he'd always been that guy for Patrick in the past. You know, the guy that, hey, when I need a play, he's going to make it for me. It is I can look in his direction, and we're going to have this connection that we're just going to find a way. Travis, by his own admission, he's not that guy anymore."

"He's not creating a separation. That feel for the game or the ability to you know to just find ways to get open, is not happening like it has in the past. I think that the age and the wear and tear. It just isn't as explosive and elusive as he once was. And now that puts the onus on some of these other guys to be that for Patrick Mahomes. I don't believe these players are that."

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The WR's

The likes of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Juju Smith-Schuster, among others, are going to need to be key factors in Sunday's game against the Chargers. If Kelce feels he isn't as good as he once was, it's best to rely on the guys who are the hungriest.

Mahomes barely had any passing yards in Week 14 against the Houston Texans, but now, with the season literally on the line, they're going to have to make something work if they want to fight for their fourth-straight Super Bowl appearance.

To see all the Chiefs' key player props for each game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).