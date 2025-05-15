Three Games that Standout on the Chiefs' 2025 Schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and are looking to reach their fourth consecutive Super Bowl. On Wednesday evening, the NFL revealed the regular season schedule for all 32 teams, including the Chiefs, with several bigger matchups unveiled beforehand.
The Chiefs will play a whopping eight games on primetime TV, including the first-ever NFL game streamed on YouTube when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Kansas City will face a gauntlet of quality teams, passers, and high-end defenses throughout the season.
With that in mind, let's look at three standout games from the Chiefs 2025 schedule.
Week 6 vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday Night Football)
This is a potential Super Bowl preview in the middle of the season. The Lions are looking to reach the promised land for the first time, and the Chiefs will be taking on an opponent that offers plenty of similarities to the early years of the Mahomes era. For a primetime game, this is certainly one that is must-see TV.
There will be a lot of intriguing matchups but this could also be around the time when first round pick Josh Simmons could make his debut as he continues to recovery from a torn patellar tendon he suffered a year to the day (Oct. 12). The amount of great storylines from this game will be exciting to see develop.
Week 8 vs. Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)
Get your popcorn ready for this game. The Commanders are now one of the most popular championship contenders out there and seemingly got better this offseason. This will be a great test for Steve Spagnuolo's defense, offering the intriguing offensive and defensive matchups you'd want from a game like this on Monday night.
Mahomes versus a future MVP in Jayden Daniels is a game fans shouldn't want to miss, no way, no how. There should and will be fireworks in this primetime home game.
Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have been seen as the team to steal the AFC West crown from Kansas City and that crown could be on the line on December 14 at home. Los Angeles got better this offseason and Justin Herbert remains a great quarterback that Chargers fans should have trust in. While their Week 1 opener in Brazil has significance, this Week 15 bout will have a lot more riding on it.
The Broncos on Christmas Day and the Raiders in Week 18 could pose some more challenges in the division and one of these teams could surprise people. However, it's impossible to envision the Chargers going on a downward trajectory under head coach Jim Harbaugh. This is the late-season matchup that Chiefs fans must have aggressively circled on the calendar.
