Chiefs Wide Receiver Leading NFL After Weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hollywood Brown said last week he’d been waiting 13 months for the 2025 season-opener. But if he hadn’t said that, his production would’ve spoken for him.
With 15 of the NFL’s 16 games in the books, Brown is tied for the league lead with 10 receptions. Entering the Vikings-Bears game, the Chiefs wide receiver joins Puka Nacua and Jahmyr Gibbs atop the NFL.
Brown had 99 yards on 10 receptions, his most catches since Dec. 19, 2021, a 31-30 loss to Green Bay when he played for the Ravens. His single-game career high was 14, in a 20-12 loss to the Rams on Sept. 25, 2022, after signing with the Arziona Cardinals.
Much of game plan went to locker room with Xavier Worthy
Already without suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice, Brown’s big game on Friday nearly helped the Chiefs pull off a storybook second-half comeback, after they lost Xavier Worthy to a dislocated shoulder on the third play of the season.
“That's something that's a huge part of our game plan,” Mahomes said following the game, referring to the loss of Worthy, “someone we're counting on to go out there and make plays against some of the main covers that they played.
“And I thought guys did a good job kind of stepping up in those roles, but you could tell it took us a little bit to get going.”
It took Brown a bit to get going, too. On the series after Worthy’s injury, Mahomes had Brown wide open on third-and-9 but the receiver dropped the pass, forcing Kansas City to settle for a punt.
On third-and-9 from the Chargers’ 42-yard line, Mahomes had Brown wide open for a first down on the left side, but the receiver dropped the pass, forcing the Chiefs to punt. Down 7-0 at that point, a catch there might’ve changed the trajectory of the outcome.
Attention to detail on fire-drill field goal
After a few short catches in the first half, Brown quietly helped the Chiefs execute Harrison Butker’s fire-drill, 59-yard field goal in the final seconds. On the third-down play before, a short pass to Noah Gray on the Chiefs’ sideline, Brown was on the opposite end of the field, having just run a route. He had to sprint about 200 feet to avoid a too-many-men penalty with the clock ticking toward five seconds.
But obviously Brown’s biggest play of the night came with 3:27 on the fourth-quarter clock, the Chiefs down 27-18. Facing fourth-and-7, Mahomes was immediately forced out of the pocket by Mack, who beat Jawaan Taylor and hit the sprinting quarterback as he threw.
But the throw traveled 48 yards in the air and found Brown deep in the Chargers’ secondary. The play went for 49 yards and set up first-and-goal at the Los Angeles 9-yard line. Understandably, the pass was slightly underthrown, allowing Elijah Molden to corral Brown before he could reach the end zone. A score there woud’ve brought the Chiefs within a field goal.
Instead, Kansas City had to settle for a field goal to cut the lead to 27-21.
OnSI is the No. 1 one-stop source for Chiefs Kingdom news and information, always free and available 24/7; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on Hollywood Brown by visiting our Facebook page (here).