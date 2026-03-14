Including Tyquan Thornton, Updating Chiefs Offensive Depth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Discussing the most important positions to upgrade entering the Chiefs’ offseason, on a scale of 1 to 100, wide receiver was around, well … 112.

It dropped to about 97 on Monday night, after the Chiefs agreed on a two-year contract to bring back Tyquan Thornton. And it’ll drop even more if Andy Reid uses Thornton the way the Chiefs utilized him over the first five games of the 2025 season.

Back to work!! pic.twitter.com/WZrc1Lc22N — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 13, 2026

Thornton disappearing from gameplans wasn’t the only wide-receiver concern last year. In worrying fashion, Xavier Worthy and Patrick Mahomes have struggled to establish chemistry over the wide receiver’s first two seasons.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are free agents, and Rashee Rice enters 2026 under the shadow of another potential NFL suspension.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But Thornton’s return on a two-year, $11 million deal (with incentives potentially increasing it to $14 million), was a significant step forward – as long as the Chiefs routinely target him more than his new uniform number, 2.

Over the first five games in 2025, Thornton was leading the league with 20.9 yards per catch. He played 198 snaps through those five contests and generated 25 targets. Over the next eight games, he had just 139 snaps and nine targets.

He also displayed an uncanny desire to snatch the deep ball out of the air, even when Mahomes slightly misfired in Thornton’s direction. Even though the wide receiver wasn’t on the field much after Rice returned from his six-game suspension in Week 7, Thornton still finished eighth in the league last season with 312 receiving yards on deep passes (20-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats).

Had he stayed ingrained in the team’s gameplans, he might’ve cracked the NFL’s top four in that category (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb, Zay Flowers, Alec Pierce).

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Still, Kansas City should allow other teams to take the draft’s top receivers in April. The No. 9 pick shouldn’t go to a player like Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson because recent NFL history hasn’t produced a wide receiver taken in the top 10 who garnered All-Pro status outside of Ja’Marr Chase.

Days 2 and 3 are much better options for the Chiefs to rebuild their wide-receiver room, especially after they missed out on Mike Evans in free agency.

Meanwhile, here’s a closer look at the Chiefs’ overall offensive depth chart as of Saturday morning.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Quarterback

Added this week: None.

Returning starters (1): Patrick Mahomes (not guaranteed to start Week 1).

Added prior to this week (1): Jake Haener.

Returning players with starting experience (1): Chris Oladokun.

Key free-agent departures (2): Gardner Minshew (signed with Arizona), Shane Buechele (re-signed with Buffalo).

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate after Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Running back

Added this week/new starter (1): Kenneth Walker.

Added this week/key backup (1): Emari Demercado.

Returning players with starting experience (1): Brashard Smith.

In the mix (1): ShunDerrick Powell.

Key free-agent losses/potential losses (2): Isiah Pacheco (signed with Detroit), Kareem Hunt (unsigned).

Wide receiver

Added this week/starters (1): Tyquan Thornton (re-signed).

Returning starters (2): Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice (facing potential suspension).

Returning players with starting potential (1): Jalen Royals.

In the mix (4): Nikko Remigio, Jason Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday, Andrew Armstrong.

Key potential free-agent losses (2): Hollywood Brown (unsigned), JuJu Smith-Schuster (unsigned).

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tight end

Added this week/starters (1): Travis Kelce (re-signed).

Returning players with starting experience (1): Noah Gray.

Returning players with starting potential (1): Jared Wiley.

In the mix (2): Jake Briningstool, Tre Watson.

Key free-agent losses: None.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive line

Added this week: Mike Caliendo (re-signed Saturday).

Returning starters (4): Left tackle Josh Simmons, left guard Kingsley Suamataia, center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith.

Returning players with starting experience (5): Tackle Wanya Morris, tackle Jaylon Moore, tackle Esa Pole, tackle Chu Godrick, guard Hunter Nourzad.

Returning potential starter (1): Tackle Matt Waletzko.

In the mix (1): Tackle Ethan Driskell.

Key departures (1): Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor (released, cap casualty).