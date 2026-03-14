Including Tyquan Thornton, Updating Chiefs Offensive Depth
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Discussing the most important positions to upgrade entering the Chiefs’ offseason, on a scale of 1 to 100, wide receiver was around, well … 112.
It dropped to about 97 on Monday night, after the Chiefs agreed on a two-year contract to bring back Tyquan Thornton. And it’ll drop even more if Andy Reid uses Thornton the way the Chiefs utilized him over the first five games of the 2025 season.
Thornton disappearing from gameplans wasn’t the only wide-receiver concern last year. In worrying fashion, Xavier Worthy and Patrick Mahomes have struggled to establish chemistry over the wide receiver’s first two seasons.
Meanwhile, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are free agents, and Rashee Rice enters 2026 under the shadow of another potential NFL suspension.
But Thornton’s return on a two-year, $11 million deal (with incentives potentially increasing it to $14 million), was a significant step forward – as long as the Chiefs routinely target him more than his new uniform number, 2.
Over the first five games in 2025, Thornton was leading the league with 20.9 yards per catch. He played 198 snaps through those five contests and generated 25 targets. Over the next eight games, he had just 139 snaps and nine targets.
He also displayed an uncanny desire to snatch the deep ball out of the air, even when Mahomes slightly misfired in Thornton’s direction. Even though the wide receiver wasn’t on the field much after Rice returned from his six-game suspension in Week 7, Thornton still finished eighth in the league last season with 312 receiving yards on deep passes (20-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats).
Had he stayed ingrained in the team’s gameplans, he might’ve cracked the NFL’s top four in that category (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb, Zay Flowers, Alec Pierce).
Still, Kansas City should allow other teams to take the draft’s top receivers in April. The No. 9 pick shouldn’t go to a player like Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson because recent NFL history hasn’t produced a wide receiver taken in the top 10 who garnered All-Pro status outside of Ja’Marr Chase.
Days 2 and 3 are much better options for the Chiefs to rebuild their wide-receiver room, especially after they missed out on Mike Evans in free agency.
Meanwhile, here’s a closer look at the Chiefs’ overall offensive depth chart as of Saturday morning.
Quarterback
Added this week: None.
Returning starters (1): Patrick Mahomes (not guaranteed to start Week 1).
Added prior to this week (1): Jake Haener.
Returning players with starting experience (1): Chris Oladokun.
Key free-agent departures (2): Gardner Minshew (signed with Arizona), Shane Buechele (re-signed with Buffalo).
Running back
Added this week/new starter (1): Kenneth Walker.
Added this week/key backup (1): Emari Demercado.
Returning players with starting experience (1): Brashard Smith.
In the mix (1): ShunDerrick Powell.
Key free-agent losses/potential losses (2): Isiah Pacheco (signed with Detroit), Kareem Hunt (unsigned).
Wide receiver
Added this week/starters (1): Tyquan Thornton (re-signed).
Returning starters (2): Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice (facing potential suspension).
Returning players with starting potential (1): Jalen Royals.
In the mix (4): Nikko Remigio, Jason Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday, Andrew Armstrong.
Key potential free-agent losses (2): Hollywood Brown (unsigned), JuJu Smith-Schuster (unsigned).
Tight end
Added this week/starters (1): Travis Kelce (re-signed).
Returning players with starting experience (1): Noah Gray.
Returning players with starting potential (1): Jared Wiley.
In the mix (2): Jake Briningstool, Tre Watson.
Key free-agent losses: None.
Offensive line
Added this week: Mike Caliendo (re-signed Saturday).
Returning starters (4): Left tackle Josh Simmons, left guard Kingsley Suamataia, center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith.
Returning players with starting experience (5): Tackle Wanya Morris, tackle Jaylon Moore, tackle Esa Pole, tackle Chu Godrick, guard Hunter Nourzad.
Returning potential starter (1): Tackle Matt Waletzko.
In the mix (1): Tackle Ethan Driskell.
Key departures (1): Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor (released, cap casualty).
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert