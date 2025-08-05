2 Ways Mahomes Can Add to His Legacy in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs franchise, as fans knew it, changed when quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role in 2018. Since his debut, the Chiefs have been the modern-day dynasty in the National Football League, and a large part of that is because of Mahomes.
Mahomes has won two MVP awards and three Super Bowl championships since making his debut. He's also arguably been the best quarterback in the league, as many believe he has a strong chance to go down in history as the greatest quarterback of all time.
Mahomes still has a long way to go before he can add that nickname to his name tag, but considering where he sits currently at this point in his career, Tom Brady will have a run for his money. Brady may have won the most Super Bowl championships, but Mahomes can add two more impressive accolades to his already stacked resume this upcoming season.
Legacy Builder 1
To add to his legacy this season, Mahomes will need the support of his teammates and coaches. The Chiefs have won the AFC West division for nine consecutive seasons and are aiming to secure their tenth straight title this year.
With winning the division comes punching your ticket to the playoffs. However, the Chiefs don't need to win the division to tie history with the New England Patriots for the longest playoff streak appearances.
- "New England's record is more impressive when you consider that the Patriots nearly had a streak of 17 straight seasons, with 2008 the lone exception, and that being a year when New England went 11-5 after losing Tom Brady to injury in the season opener. Last season, the Chiefs moved past the Colts (2002-10) and Cowboys(1975-83) for the second-longest playoff streak," Greg Auman of FOX Sports wrote.
Legacy Builder 2
Mahomes has been a prolific touchdown passer in his career; however, in the past two seasons, he has fallen short of 30 touchdown passes. However, if he achieves five touchdown passes in eight games, Mahomes will become the fastest to break the NFL record for fewest games to reach 250 career touchdown passes.
That being said, Auman breaks down what he would need to do to accomplish another goal at stake.
"Mahomes played in only one game as a rookie, but he still owns the NFL record for touchdowns in a QB's first eight seasons, edging Peyton Manning by a single TD. If Mahomes is to extend that record to most in the first nine seasons, he'll need 31 TDs this year — he had 27 and 26 in the past two years, so it's no lock he does that — to break Manning's record of 275. For perspective, Russell Wilson had 267 and Dan Marino had 266."
