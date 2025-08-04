Andy Reid Plans to Improve the Chiefs' Red-Zone Approach
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't become the best franchise in the National Football League overnight since 2020. The team, guided by coaches experienced in winning, has taken several calculated risks that have paid off, allowing them to stay at or near the top each season.
Head coach Andy Reid knows a thing or two about how to be successful in the NFL. Alongside his coordinators and assistant coaches, Coach Reid and the rest of the franchise have never settled for the comfortable route to success, and it shows in how gutsy they were last season.
The Chiefs led the NFL last season in third-down conversions, successfully converting 111 out of 229 attempts. Their success rate for third downs was 48.5%, ranking them second in the league, just slightly behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Chiefs took a calculated risk by going for it on fourth down, and they were successful more often than most NFL franchises. Out of 17 attempts, they converted 12 times, resulting in a success rate of 70.6%. This impressive performance ranks them third in the NFL.
Complacency is Out of the Question
With training camp continuing for the Chiefs, the players have worked on their red-zone attack for the upcoming season. For Coach Reid, he knows that even though they found success last season in those areas that complacency isn't in the cards for the Chiefs this season.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Coach Reid gave a simple answer on how the Chiefs will approach the red zone on offense this season.
- "Red Zone, third downs, these things, you can always get better at them. So even though we were one of the top third-down teams, well, you gotta be better at that. So on both sides of the ball, we did well. Red Zone, we did pretty good there in certain situations down a distance. So we got a lot of second and third down plays today, which ended up being a port. You don't get a lot of work on that in the Red Zone. So we tried to focus on that throughout there," Coach Reid said.
So long as the Chiefs stay aggressive on offense as they did last season, and show more success overall, they will be a difficult team to take down in the AFC in 2025.
