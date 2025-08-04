Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Crack Impressive List
The Kansas City Chiefs have had several superstars don the uniform over the years, but throughout those years, a handful have made themselves into the best players the franchise has ever seen. Thousands have played for the Chiefs franchise in the past, but some are more well-known than others.
Two of the most popular Chiefs players in the modern era of football are quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The two have been teammates since 2017 and have played pivotal roles in leading the Chiefs to their dynasty.
Mahomes is the closest active player to go down as the greatest quarterback of all time, giving Tom Brady a run for his money. Mahomes has won three Super Bowl championships with the Chiefs since 2018, as well as two MVP awards in the process. But he couldn't have done any of it without Kelce.
Kelce has solidified himself as the greatest tight end in Chiefs history, and could be argued as the best tight end in the history of the National Football League. Kelce may not have won an MVP in his career, but no doubt he has been a valuable player for the Chiefs throughout his career.
Top 10 All-Time
The two Chiefs superstars have been looked at that way by many people. According to FOX Sports' Top 10 Kansas City Chiefs Players of All-Time, Kelce is the fourth-best player to don a Chiefs uniform, while Mahomes holds spot number one.
Kelce
- "Kelce, who's still going strong in the present, is the Chiefs' No. 1 pass-catcher of all time, as he leads the franchise with a combined 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns. A four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, Kelce surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in seven consecutive seasons (2016-22)," FOX Sports wrote.
- "As for postseason play, he's first in NFL history with 165 receptions and second with 1,903 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. Kelce has been the focal point of Kansas City's passing game in each of its last three Super Bowl seasons (2019, 2022 and 2023 seasons)."
Mahomes
- "Mahomes has been a starting quarterback for just seven seasons (he became the Chiefs' permanent quarterback in 2018), but he's already one of the best to ever play the position. Leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles — and winning MVP honors in each of those three games — Mahomes has earned two All-Pro and six Pro Bowl nods."
- "He has led the league in passing touchdowns twice and also surpassed 5,000 passing yards twice, taking home the league's MVP award in both seasons (2018 and 2022). Mahomes, who boasts a career 102.1 passer rating, is already first in Chiefs history with 32,352 passing yards and 245 passing touchdowns and second with 89 regular-season wins."
