Is Patrick Mahomes Uncomfortable Taking Shots Down the Field?
The Kansas City Chiefs did address the offensive line this offseason, but now the question becomes if those players can be the answer for the Chiefs next season and give Mahomes way better protection than they did last season. They also have to figure out if they still need to make another move at the wide receiver position before the start of the season.
Mahomes was sacked the most he has been in his entire career last season. Mahomes also, at times, looked like he was running for his life out there in 2024. Mahomes is looking to have a bounce-back season as well. He did get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl last season, but he did not play his best football. Now he will come back better and he can put the other teams on notice early next season.
"I like all the things that Patrick Mahomes talked about, but he has to be protected well," said ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum. "Guys, he was pressured at the six highest rated. Give them a lot of credit, they threw a lot of resources. They signed Jaylon, Moore, and drafted Josh Simmons, who is very talented. If that solidifies protection ... this offense evolves."
A big part of the Chiefs' offense that was missing last season was the deep shots down the field that we are used to seeing from head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes. That was not a big part of the Chiefs' offense last season. It could have been because of the lack of protection, but the deep threat was not there for the offense.
"The fact that the Kansas City Chiefs were the one team to average less than three air yards per completion is a football tragedy. We remember what the Chiefs offense looked like when he was able to go deep on every pass."
"When I look at the type now, Mahomes seems uncomfortable when he is going deep. You can talk about the offensive line, you can talk about the fact that he does not have chemistry with his new deep threat, Xavier Worthy, Rasheem Rice, but there is no excuse for being worst on deep passes ... Mahomes talked about this a couple of days ago says this is him missing throws or not powling the trigger."
