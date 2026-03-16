How Past Week Changed Chiefs’ Offensive Starters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce said this week he’s planning to exchange Garage Beer for a garage-style bench press.

“I need to get back into the gym,” Kelce said on Tuesday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show, publicly announcing his return for Year 14 in the NFL, “and really hunker down and get back to the craft, man.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think the biggest thing in coming back was that we got to be even hungrier than we've been before. And talking to Pat, talking to Coach Reid and the guys, there's a lot of dawg mentality right now to get this thing fixed, and that mentality itself is ready to get me to where I need to be during the season.”

That season, fortunately, doesn’t begin next week. But if the Chiefs had to play a game in March, they'd look significantly different. Including free agents they allowed to sign with other teams, Kansas City made 28 key personnel and cap decisions in the last few weeks. Here’s how their starting offense has changed since they traveled to Brazil and kicked off 2025 – including projected starters for a mid-September season-opener.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes selflessly restructured his contract to create nearly $44 million in cap room, but the Chiefs still haven’t signed a definitive backup to take his place should Mahomes’ rehab keep him from opening the season. One of their best candidates, Gardner Minshew, signed with the Cardinals. March 22 starter: Jake Haener. Sept. 13 starter: Mahomes.

Running back

Kenneth Walker breaks tackles and leaves defender’s jock straps in the field. The Chiefs have 28.7 million guaranteed reasons to hope Walker can significantly improve on the production of 2025 starter Isiah Pacheco. March 22 starter: Walker. Sept. 13 starter: Walker.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) defends during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Wide receiver

Assuming Rashee Rice’s court case extends into the season, and the league doesn’t conclude its review of his situation under the personal-conduct policy, Rice returns as one of the best inside receivers in the game. From Weeks 7-14 in 2025 – between his first suspension and the Chiefs placing him on season-ending injured reserve – Rice ranked second in the NFL with 376 yards after the catch, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs (387).

Xavier Worthy isn’t healthy this week, recovering from postseason shoulder surgery. But the Chiefs can only wonder what kind of season he would’ve had without crashing into Kelce on the season’s third snap. They’re expecting a healthier version of Worthy in 2026. Meanwhile, Tyquan Thornton re-signed this week, restoring the Chiefs’ all-important deep threat (as long as the Chiefs use him the way they did early in 2025). March 22 starters: Rice, Thornton, Jason Brownlee. Sept. 13 starters: Rice, Worthy, Thornton.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tight end

Kelce is back for his Age 37 season. He showed crisper routes and noticeably better stamina compared to 2024, a credit to his new workout program last offseason. This summer, his time management will be more important because he’s marrying Taylor Swift. Wherever they decided to honeymoon, he’s still expecting to report in excellent shape for training camp in St. Joseph, Mo. March 22 starter: Kelce. Sept. 13 starter: Kelce.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) (center) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Offensive line

Josh Simmons missed four games for personal family reasons, then lost his final five games after fracturing his wrist – on a friendly fire Thanksgiving collision with Kareem Hunt. However, assuming Simmons can return to the impressive form he showed over Weeks 1-5 and in the middle of the year, the Chiefs are in solid shape across their line. The only question mark is really right tackle, where Kansas City released starter Jawaan Taylor in a cap-casualty move. The Chiefs’ current roster, however, already has five solid candidates to replace Taylor: Wanya Morris, Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole, Chu Godrick and Matt Waletzko. March 22 starters: Moore (LT), Kingsley Suamataia (LG), Creed Humphrey (C), Trey Smith (RG), Morris (RT). Sept. 13 starters: Simmons (LT), Suamataia (LG), Humphrey (C), Smith (RG), Moore (RT).